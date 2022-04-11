IPL 2022 Yuzvendra Chahal scalp 150 wickets and Kuldeep Yadav 50 wickets in Indian Premier League – Kulcha was named April 10, Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal achieved special achievements

In the Indian Premier League 2022 (IPL 2022), Sunday, April 10, was named ‘Kulcha’ i.e. Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal. Kuldeep performed brilliantly for Delhi Capitals (DC) in the first match of the day. He took 4 wickets for 35 runs in 4 overs against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). On the other hand, Chahal bowled brilliantly for Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the second match of the day. He took 4 wickets for 41 runs in 4 overs. Both achieved great achievements during this period. While Kuldeep completed his 50 wickets in IPL, Chahal completed 150 wickets.

In the 49th match, Kuldeep achieved the achievement – Kuldeep Yadav has played 49 matches so far in IPL and has taken 50 wickets in 47 innings at an average of 27.04. During this his economy has been 8.19. His best has been 4 wickets for 20 runs.

Chahal, the second fastest bowler to take 150 wickets Yuzvendra Chahal became the second fastest bowler to take 150 wickets in the IPL. Lasith Malinga is at number one. He has taken 150 wickets in 118 matches at an average of 21.34. Economy has been 7.55 and 4 wickets for 25 runs has been his best.

It took 34 matches to reach 100 to 150 wickets- It took 40 matches for Chahal to take 50 wickets. During this his average was 22.10. He then took 44 matches to reach 50 to 100 wickets. During this his average was 24.31. It took him 34 matches to reach 100 to 150 wickets. During this his average was 17.54.

Kulcha in the race for the Purple Cap- Talking about the Purple Cap race, both Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav are in this race. Chahal currently has this cap. He has taken 11 wickets in 4 matches. At the same time, Umesh Yadav is at number two with 10 wickets in 5 matches. Kuldeep Yadav is also at number three with 10 wickets in 4 matches.