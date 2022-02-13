IPL Auction 2002 shivam dube gets double happiness Morning blessed with baby boy Afternoon csk bought him 4 crore

IPL Mega Auction 2002: The date of 13 February 2022 brought double happiness for Indian all-rounder Shivam Dubey. On this morning he got the privilege of becoming a father and in the afternoon MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings bought him in IPL Mega Auction 2022 for Rs 4 crore. The base price of Shivam Dubey was Rs 50 lakh.

Sharing the picture of wife Anjum Khan and child on Instagram, Shivam Dubey wrote, ‘Great happiness has come to our house. We were blessed as sons. Shivam Dube married his long time girlfriend Anjum Khan on 16 July 2021 in Mumbai. He gave this information through social media.

Shivam Dubey has played in IPL for Rajasthan Royals (2021) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (2019 and 2020). Shivam has played 69 T20 matches so far. In this he has scored 1020 runs at an average of 21.70 and strike rate of 132.81. At the same time, 33 wickets have also been taken at an average of 31.87 and economy of 8.73.

Shivam Dubey has also played one One Day International and 13 T20 International matches for India. He scored 9 runs in the only One Day International. At the same time, in 13 T20 Internationals, he has scored 105 runs at an average of 17.50 and has taken 5 wickets.

Talking about the performance of Shivam Dubey in IPL, he has played 24 matches so far. In this he has scored 399 runs at a strike rate of 120.5. He has hit 24 fours and 22 sixes in IPL so far. He has also managed to take 4 wickets.

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) bought Shivam Dubey for Rs 5 crore in the auction for IPL 2019. He remained with RCB for two years. In the auction for IPL 2021, Rajasthan Royals bought him for 4.40 crores.