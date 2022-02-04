IPL Auction 2022: 8 of the last 14 times the biggest bid on foreign players, Yuvraj Singh is still the most expensive Indian

The stage is set for the mega auction to be held before the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022. IPL management has released the list of 590 players to be included in the auction. This time the highest base price has been kept at 2 crores.

There have been 14 seasons of IPL so far. If we talk about the most expensive players in its previous editions, 8 out of 14 times foreign players have won. South African all-rounder Chris Morris (Christopher Morris) is the most expensive player in IPL history.

Morris was sold for Rs 16.25 crore as an all-rounder in the auction for IPL 2021. He was bought by Rajasthan Royals. However, the record of being the most expensive Indian in IPL still remains in the name of Yuvraj Singh. This record was written in the name of Yuvraj Singh in 2015.

He was then bought by Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals) for Rs 16,00,00,000. Even in the auction held for IPL 2014, Yuvraj Singh was sold for the highest price of Rs 14 crores. Then he was bought by Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Chris Morris in IPL 2021, Pat Cummins in 2020, Jaydev Unadkat in 2019, Ben Stokes in 2018, Ben Stokes in 2017, Shane Watson in 2016, Yuvraj Singh in 2015, Yuvraj Singh in 2014, Glenn Maxwell in 2013, Ravindra Jadeja in 2012 , Gautam Gambhir in 2011, Kieron Pollard and James Bond in 2010, Kevin Pietersen in 2009 and Mahendra Singh Dhoni in 2008 were the most expensive sellers.

These are the most expensive players of every season in IPL so far

Year Team player type Price 2021 Rajasthan Royals Christopher Morris all rounder Rs.16,25,00,000 2020 Kolkata Knight Riders Pat Cummins all rounder Rs.15,50,00,000 2019 Rajasthan Royals Jaydev Unadkat bowler Rs.8,40,00,000 2018 Rajasthan Royals Benjamin Stokes all rounder Rs.12,50,00,000 2017 Rising Pune Supergiants Benjamin Stokes all rounder Rs.14,50,00,000 2016 Royal Challengers Bangalore Shane Watson all rounder 9,50,00,000 Rs. 2015 Delhi Daredevils Yuvraj Singh batsman Rs.16,00,00,000 2014 Royal Challengers Bangalore Yuvraj Singh all rounder Rs.14,00,00,000 2013 Mumbai Indians Glen Maxwell all rounder 1,000,000 US dollars (then about Rs 5.86 crore) 2012 Chennai Super Kings Ravindra Jadeja all rounder 2,000,000 US dollars (then about Rs 10.68 crore) 2011 Kolkata Knight Riders gautam gambhir batsman 2,400,000 US dollars (then about Rs 11.18 crore) 2010 Kolkata Knight Riders Shane Bond bowler $ 750,000 (about Rs 3.42 crore then) 2010 Mumbai Indians Kieron Pollard all rounder $ 750,000 (about Rs 3.42 crore then) 2009 Royal Challengers Bangalore Kevin Pietersen batsman US $ 1,550,000 (then about Rs 7.50 crore) 2008 Chennai Super Kings Mahendra Singh Dhoni wicket keeper batsman US $ 1,500,000 (then about Rs 6.52 crore)

