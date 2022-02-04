IPL Auction 2022: 8 of the last 14 times the biggest bid on foreign players, Yuvraj Singh is still the most expensive Indian
The stage is set for the mega auction to be held before the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022. IPL management has released the list of 590 players to be included in the auction. This time the highest base price has been kept at 2 crores.
There have been 14 seasons of IPL so far. If we talk about the most expensive players in its previous editions, 8 out of 14 times foreign players have won. South African all-rounder Chris Morris (Christopher Morris) is the most expensive player in IPL history.
Morris was sold for Rs 16.25 crore as an all-rounder in the auction for IPL 2021. He was bought by Rajasthan Royals. However, the record of being the most expensive Indian in IPL still remains in the name of Yuvraj Singh. This record was written in the name of Yuvraj Singh in 2015.
He was then bought by Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals) for Rs 16,00,00,000. Even in the auction held for IPL 2014, Yuvraj Singh was sold for the highest price of Rs 14 crores. Then he was bought by Royal Challengers Bangalore.
Chris Morris in IPL 2021, Pat Cummins in 2020, Jaydev Unadkat in 2019, Ben Stokes in 2018, Ben Stokes in 2017, Shane Watson in 2016, Yuvraj Singh in 2015, Yuvraj Singh in 2014, Glenn Maxwell in 2013, Ravindra Jadeja in 2012 , Gautam Gambhir in 2011, Kieron Pollard and James Bond in 2010, Kevin Pietersen in 2009 and Mahendra Singh Dhoni in 2008 were the most expensive sellers.
These are the most expensive players of every season in IPL so far
|Year
|Team
|player
|type
|Price
|2021
|Rajasthan Royals
|Christopher Morris
|all rounder
|Rs.16,25,00,000
|2020
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|Pat Cummins
|all rounder
|Rs.15,50,00,000
|2019
|Rajasthan Royals
|Jaydev Unadkat
|bowler
|Rs.8,40,00,000
|2018
|Rajasthan Royals
|Benjamin Stokes
|all rounder
|Rs.12,50,00,000
|2017
|Rising Pune Supergiants
|Benjamin Stokes
|all rounder
|Rs.14,50,00,000
|2016
|Royal Challengers Bangalore
|Shane Watson
|all rounder
|9,50,00,000 Rs.
|2015
|Delhi Daredevils
|Yuvraj Singh
|batsman
|Rs.16,00,00,000
|2014
|Royal Challengers Bangalore
|Yuvraj Singh
|all rounder
|Rs.14,00,00,000
|2013
|Mumbai Indians
|Glen Maxwell
|all rounder
|1,000,000 US dollars (then about Rs 5.86 crore)
|2012
|Chennai Super Kings
|Ravindra Jadeja
|all rounder
|2,000,000 US dollars (then about Rs 10.68 crore)
|2011
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|gautam gambhir
|batsman
|2,400,000 US dollars (then about Rs 11.18 crore)
|2010
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|Shane Bond
|bowler
|$ 750,000 (about Rs 3.42 crore then)
|2010
|Mumbai Indians
|Kieron Pollard
|all rounder
|$ 750,000 (about Rs 3.42 crore then)
|2009
|Royal Challengers Bangalore
|Kevin Pietersen
|batsman
|US $ 1,550,000 (then about Rs 7.50 crore)
|2008
|Chennai Super Kings
|Mahendra Singh Dhoni
|wicket keeper batsman
|US $ 1,500,000 (then about Rs 6.52 crore)
