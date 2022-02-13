Sports

IPL Auction 2022 All Teams full Squads with price list of all franchises number of players purchased

IPL 2022, All 10 Franchises Full Squads With Prices: The mega auction of IPL 2022 is over and all 10 teams have prepared their squads. All teams were obliged to take a maximum of 25 and a minimum of 18 players. Keeping this in mind, four teams included 25-25 players in their squad.

Players bidding for the 15th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) in Bengaluru for two days has concluded. The names of 600 players were revealed in this auction, out of which 204 were bet by all the franchises together. Lucknow Super Giants ended the auction with the lowest score of 21 players and zero purse.

Let us tell you that all the teams had to buy at least 18 and maximum 25 players. Keeping this in mind, all the teams prepared their squads for IPL 2022. Mumbai Indians, Chennai Super Kings, Punjab Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders made up the entire squad of 25 players each. (Note:- Players in red color below were taken in written or pre-auction)

Let’s see how is the equation of all the teams

Mumbai Indians (25), Rohit Sharma (16 Cr), Jasprit Bumrah (12 Cr), Suryakumar Yadav (8 Cr), Kieron Pollard (6 Cr)Ishan Kishan (15.25 Cr), Devald Brevis (3 Cr), Anmolpreet Singh (0.20 Cr), Rahul Buddhi (0.20 Cr), Aryan Juyal (0.20 Cr), Basil Thampi (0.30 Cr), Murugan Ashwin (1.60 Cr), Jaydev Unadkat (1.30 Cr), Mayank Markande (0.65 Cr), Tymal Mills (1.50 Cr), Riley Meredith (1 Cr), N Tilak Verma (1.70 Cr), Sanjay Yadav (0.50 Cr), Jofra Archer (8 Cr), Daniel Sams (2.6 Cr), Tim David (8.25 Cr), Mohammad Arshad Khan (0.20 Cr), Ramandeep Singh (0.20 Cr), Hrithik Shokeen (0.20 Cr), Arjun Tendulkar (0.30 Cr), Fabian Allen (0.75 Cr)

Chennai Super Kings (25), Ravindra Jadeja (16 Cr), MS Dhoni (12 Cr), Ruturaj Gaikwad (8 Cr), Moeen Ali (6 Cr)Robin Uthappa (2 Cr), Ambati Rayudu (6.75 Cr), Devon Conway (1 Cr), Shubhranshu Senapati (0.20 Cr), Hari Nishanth (0.20 Cr), N Jagadeesan (0.20 Cr), Deepak Chahar (14 Cr), KM Asif (0.20 Cr), Tushar Deshpande (0.20 Cr), Mahish Thekshana (0.70 Cr), Simarjit Singh (0.20 Cr), Adam Milne (1.90 Cr), Mukesh Choudhary (0.20 Cr), Dwayne Bravo (4.40 Cr), Shivam Dubey (4 Cr), Rajvardhan Hungergekar (1.50 Cr), Dwayne Pretorius (0.50 Cr), Mitchell Santner (1.9 Cr), Prashant Solanki (1.20 Cr), Chris Jordan (3.60 Cr), Bhagat Verma (0.20 Cr)

Sunrisers Hyderabad (23), Kane Williamson (14 Cr), Abdul Samad (4 Cr), Umran Malik (4 Cr)Nicholas Pooran (10.75 Cr), Priyam Garg (0.20 Cr), Rahul Tripathi (8.5 Cr), Aiden Markram (2.6 Cr), R Samarth (0.20 Cr), Vishnu Vinod (0.50 Cr), Glenn Phillips (1.50 Cr), T Natarajan (4 Cr), Bhuvneshwar Kumar (4.2 Cr), Kartik Tyagi (4 Cr), Shreyas Gopal (0.75 Cr), J Suchit (0.20 Cr), Fazal Haque Farooqui (0.50 Cr), Washington Sundar (8.75 Cr), Abhishek Sharma (6.5 Cr), Marco Yanson (4.20 Cr), Romario Shepherd (7.75 Cr), Sean Abbott (2.40 Cr), Shashank Singh (0.20 Cr), Saurabh Dubey (0.20 Cr)

Punjab Kings (25), Mayank Agarwal (14 Cr), Arshdeep Singh (4 Cr)Shikhar Dhawan (8.25 Cr), Jonny Bairstow (6.75 Cr), Prabhsimran Singh (.60 Cr), Jitesh Sharma (0.20 Cr), Bhanuka Rajapakse (0.50 Cr), Kagiso Rabada (9.25 Cr), Rahul Chahar (5.25 Cr) , Ishan Porel (0.25 Cr), Sandeep Sharma (0.50 Cr), Vaibhav Arora (2 Cr), Nathan Ellis (INR 0.75 Cr), Shah Rukh Khan (9 Cr), Harpreet Brar (3.8 Cr), Liam Livingstone (11.50 Cr) , Odeon Smith (6 Cr), Raj Angad Bawa (2 Cr), Rishi Dhawan (0.55 Cr), Prerak Mankad (0.20 Cr), Hrithik Chatterjee (0.20 Cr), Baltej Dhanda (0.20 Cr), Ansh Patel (0.20 Cr) , Atharva Taede (0.20 Cr), Benny Howell (0.40 Cr)

Royal Challengers Bangalore (22), Virat Kohli (15 Cr), Glenn Maxwell (11 Cr), Mohammad Siraj (7 Cr)Faf du Plessis (7 Cr), Dinesh Karthik (5.50 Cr), Anuj Rawat (3.40 Cr), Finn Allen (0.80 Cr), Luvneeth Sisodia (0.20 Cr), Akash Deep (0.20 Cr), Josh Hazlewood (7.75 Cr) , Jason Behrendorff (0.75 Cr), Chama Milind (0.25 Cr), Karn Sharma (0.50 Cr), Siddharth Kaul (0.75 Cr), Harshal Patel (10.75 Cr), Wanindu Hasranga (10.75 Cr), Shahbaz Ahmed (2.40 Cr), Mahipal Lomror (0.95 Cr), Sherfane Rutherford (1 Cr), Suyash Prabhu Desai (0.30 Cr), Anishwar Gautam (0.20 Cr), David Willey (2 Cr)

Lucknow Super Giants (21), KL Rahul (17 Cr), Marcus Stoinis (9.2 Cr), Ravi Bishnoi (4 Cr)Quinton de Kock (6.75 Cr), Manish Pandey (4.60 Cr), Manan Vohra (0.20 Cr), Evin Lewis (2 Cr), Mark Wood (7.5 Cr), Avesh Khan (10 Cr), Ankit Rajput (0.50 Cr) , Dushmantha Chameera (2 Cr), Shahbaz Nadeem (0.50 Cr), Mohsin Khan (0.20 Cr), Mayank Yadav (0.20 Cr), Jason Holder (8.75 Cr), Deepak Hooda (5.75 Cr), Krunal Pandya (8.25 Cr), Krishnappa Gautam (0.90 Cr), Aayush Badoni (0.20 Cr), Kyle Meyers (0.50 Cr), Karan Sharma (0.20 Cr)

Gujarat Titans (23), Hardik Pandya (15 Cr), Rashid Khan (15 Cr), Shubman Gill (8 Cr)Jason Roy (2 Cr), Abhinav Sadrangani (2.6 Cr), David Miller (3 Cr), Wriddhiman Saha (1.9 Cr), Matthew Wade (2.40 Cr), Mohammed Shami (6.25 Cr), Lockie Ferguson (10 Cr), Noor Ahmed (0.30 Cr), R Sai Kishore (3 Cr), Yash Dayal (3.20 Cr), Alzarri Joseph (2.40 Cr), Pradeep Sangwan (0.20 Cr), Varun Aaron (0.50 Cr), Rahul Teotia (9 Cr), Dominic Drakes (1.10 Cr), Jayant Yadav (1.70 Cr), Vijay Shankar (1.40 Cr), Darshan Nalkande (0.20 Cr), Gurkeerat Singh Mann (0.50 Cr), Sai Sudarshan (0.20 Cr)

Kolkata Knight Riders (25), Andre Russell (12 Cr), Varun Chakraborty (8 Cr), Venkatesh Iyer (8 Cr), Sunil Narine (6 Cr)Shreyas Iyer (12.25 Cr), Sheldon Jackson (0.60 Cr), Ajinkya Rahane (1 Cr), Rinku Singh (0.55 Cr), Baba Inderjit (0.20 Cr), Abhijit Tomar (0.40 Cr), Sam Billings (2 Cr), Alex Hales (1.50 Cr), Rasik Dar (0.20 Cr), Ashok Sharma (0.55 Cr), Tim Southee (1.5 Cr), Umesh Yadav (2 Cr), Pat Cummins (7.25 Cr), Nitish Rana (8 Cr), Shivam Mavi (7.25 Cr), Anukul Roy (0.20 Cr), Chamika Karunaratne (0.50 Cr), Pratham Singh (0.20 Cr), Ramesh Kumar (0.20 Cr), Mohammad Nabi (1 Cr), Aman Hakim Khan (0.20 Cr)

Rajasthan Royals (24), Sanju Samson (14 Cr), Jos Buttler (10 Cr), Yashasvi Jaiswal (4 Cr)Shimron Hetmyer (8.50 Cr), Devdutt Padikkal (7.75 Cr), Karun Nair (1.40 Cr), Dhruv Jurel (0.20 Cr), Rasi Van Der Dusen (1 Cr), Trent Boult (8 Cr), Famous Krishna (10 Cr) ), Yuzvendra Chahal (6.5 Cr), KC Cariappa (0.30 Cr), Navdeep Saini (2.60 Cr), Obed McCoy (0.75 Cr), Kuldeep Sen (0.20 Cr), Tejas Baroka (0.20 Cr), Kuldeep Yadav (0.20 Cr) , Nathan Coulter-Nile (2 Cr), Darryl Mitchell (0.75 Cr), Ravichandran Ashwin (5 Cr), Riyan Parag (3.80 Cr), Anunay Singh (0.20 Cr), Shubham Garhwal (0.20 Cr), Jimmy Neesham (1.50 Cr)

Delhi Capitals (24), Rishabh Pant (16 Cr), Axar Patel (9 Cr), Prithvi Shaw (7.5 Cr), Enrique Norcia (6.5 Cr)David Warner (6.25 Cr), Ashwin Debbar (0.20 Cr), Sarfaraz Khan (0.20 Cr), KS Bharat (2 Cr), Yash Dhul (0.50 Cr), Mandeep Singh (1.10 Cr), Rovman Powell (2.80 Cr), Tim Seifert (0.50 Cr), Mustafizur Rahman (2 Cr), Shardul Thakur (10.75 Cr), Kamlesh Nagarkoti (1.1 Cr), Kuldeep Yadav (2 Cr), Lungi Ngidi (0.50 Cr), Khaleel Ahmed (5.25 Cr), Chetan Sakriya (4.2 Cr), Praveen Dubey (0.50 Cr), Mitchell Marsh (6.50 Cr), Lalit Yadav (0.65 Cr), Ripal Patel (0.20 Cr), Vicky Ostwal (0.20 Cr)

