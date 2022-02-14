Ipl auction 2022 aryan khan attend event suhana khan fans reaction for shahrukh khan son.ipl auction 2022 aryan khan attend event suhana khan fans reaction for shahrukh khan son

Juhi Chawla praised

Sharing the Instagram post, Juhi Chawla has written that welcome to KKR players, Shreyas Iyer, Pat Cummins, Nitish Rana … and our young owners team Aryan Suhana and Jhanvi. Thanks Venky and our KKR staff..Thank you very much and very happy. Suhana Khan’s Fans Club has also shared a picture on social media and wrote that Suhana Khan and Aryan Khan are showing brother-sister goals.

Aryan Khan’s look in black blazer

Seeing Aryan Khan’s look in black blazer, people say that he looks like Shahrukh Khan. Many fans have written that Aryan Khan was seen wearing his father Shahrukh Khan’s Dolce & Gabbana black blazer, black shirt and matching trousers.

Follow the style done like a father

A fan has written that Aryan Khan’s blazer has been seen, the son is following his father’s style. Let us tell you that Aryan Khan has gone to IPL auction even before this. Fans are also very excited to see Aryan Khan and Suhana Khan together.

Arrested during drugs party on cruise in October

Significantly, Aryan Khan was arrested in October last year for his alleged involvement in a drug possession case on the cruise. He got bail after spending a month in jail. Aryan Khan is the eldest son of Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan.