IPL Auction 2022 Auctioneer Hugh Edmeades collapses mid auction Feels Better

Around 2:30 pm on the first day of IPL Mega Auction 2022, the bidding was abruptly halted as auctioneer Hugh Adams collapsed on the podium while bidding.

IPL Auction 2022: On the first day of the Indian Premier League (IPL) Mega Auction 2022 i.e. 12 February 2022, around 2:30 pm, the bidding had to be stopped suddenly. Actually, IPL auctioneer Hugh Adams fell on the stage while bidding.

He was bidding for Sri Lankan all-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga when the incident happened. The teams of Royal Challengers Bangalore and Punjab Kings were looking eager to buy Wanindu Hasaranga. The speech was increasing, when suddenly the people present in the hall heard the sound of thunder. After this, everyone’s eyes went towards the stage, then Hughes Adams was lying there.

The IPL management announced the lunch immediately after the incident. Cricbuzz has reported that Hugh Adams’ condition is stable. Information has been received from ITC Gardenia Hotel in Bangalore that they are responding. His condition is getting better.

Representatives of several franchises present in the auction hall have confirmed to Cricbuzz that they have been informed by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) office bearers that the auction will resume after lunch, which is around 3.30 pm. Meanwhile, IPL has informed that after lunch, Charu Sharma will start the auction in place of Admids.

Later, a franchise representative told Cricbuzz that Edmunds is with paramedics. “We understand that his condition is stable. We have not been told whether he will auction or not. We are waiting for BCCI’s statement. He was able to stand up after the fall. We were told that he was responding completely.

Mr. Hugh Edmeades, the IPL Auctioneer, had an unfortunate fall due to Postural Hypotension during the IPL Auction this afternoon. The medical team attended to him immediately after the incident & he is stable. Mr. Charu Sharma will continue with the Auction proceedings today. pic.twitter.com/cQ6JbRjj1P — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) February 12, 2022

Sri Lankan all-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga’s bid was with Royal Challengers Bangalore at the time of this incident. Prior to Royal Challengers Bangalore, the management of Punjab Kings had bid up to Rs 10.75 crore on Hasranga.

A BCCI source told PTI, “The doctors examined him. He is fine now, his blood pressure suddenly came down. This was the reason for his sudden loss of consciousness. We will know more only after a complete check-up.

Hughes Adams has had over 2700 auctions worldwide. These mainly involved auctions of cars, including an Aston Martin that was used in a James Bond film.

Ahead of the auction, Hughes Admieds had said in a conversation with InsideSport, “Each franchise has got an inflated purse of Rs 90 crore. Therefore, individual prices are also likely to rise. I don’t have any specific numbers in my mind, but I wouldn’t be surprised if there is a bid above Rs 20 crore.