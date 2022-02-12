Sports

IPL Auction 2022 Auctioneer Hugh Edmeades collapses mid auction Feels Better

4 mins ago
by admin

IPL Auction 2022 Auctioneer Hugh Edmeades collapses mid auction Feels Better

kekekeeeee

Around 2:30 pm on the first day of IPL Mega Auction 2022, the bidding was abruptly halted as auctioneer Hugh Adams collapsed on the podium while bidding.

IPL Auction 2022: On the first day of the Indian Premier League (IPL) Mega Auction 2022 i.e. 12 February 2022, around 2:30 pm, the bidding had to be stopped suddenly. Actually, IPL auctioneer Hugh Adams fell on the stage while bidding. He was getting the bids done for Sri Lankan all-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga.

Both the teams were looking desperate to buy Wanindu Hasaranga. The speech was increasing, when suddenly the people present in the hall heard the sound of thunder. After this, when everyone’s eyes went towards the stage, Hugh Adams was lying there. The IPL management announced the lunch immediately after the incident.

Cricbuzz wrote that Hugh Adams’ condition was stable. Information has been received from ITC Gardenia Hotel in Bangalore that they are responding. His condition is getting better. It is expected that after lunch, the UK-based Edmids will start the auction again.

Representatives of several franchises present in the auction hall have confirmed to Cricbuzz that they have been informed by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) office bearers that the auction will resume after lunch, which is around 3.30 pm.


