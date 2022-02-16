Sports

IPL Auction 2022 Charu Sharma Makes Mistake in Bid of Khaleel Ahmed Sold To Delhi Capitals After Highest Bid By Mumbai Indians

IPL Auction 2022, Khaleel Ahmed Mistakenly Sold To Delhi Capitals: In the IPL Mega Auction 2022, a big mistake has come to the fore regarding the auction of Indian bowler Khaleel Ahmed. Auctioneer Charu Sharma sold him to Delhi Capitals despite the highest bid from Mumbai Indians.

A big mistake has come to the fore during the Indian Premier League 2022 Mega Auction (IPL 2022 Mega Auction). Actually this mistake was made by the auctioneer Charu Sharma. This mistake happened during the auction of Indian bowler Khaleel Ahmed, whose video is now becoming fiercely viral on social media. Mumbai Indians’ bid on Khaleel Ahmed was the biggest but he was sold to Delhi Capitals.

It is seen in the viral video that Delhi Capitals bid 5 crores on Khaleel Ahmed, after which Akash Ambani bid 5.25 crores for Mumbai Indians. Then the first bid of 5.50 crores was raised by Delhi Capitals but later the auction was asked to stop. This is where the auctioneer Charu Sharma made a mistake.

Despite Delhi’s refusal, Charu Sharma was seen saying the highest bid of 5.25 crores for Delhi Capitals. In the end, the Mumbai Indians camp also appeared confused and refused the next bid. Whereas the last bid of 5.25 crores was made by Mumbai itself. No objection was raised by Mumbai Indians regarding this.

In the end, auctioneer Charu Sharma declared Khaleel Ahmed as sold for Delhi Capitals. Delhi officials were also seen shaking hands with each other after the Indian bowler joined their camp. But this mistake was neither interrupted by Delhi nor any voice was raised from Mumbai side.

This is the squad of Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians

Mumbai Indians (25)– Rohit Sharma (16 Cr), Jasprit Bumrah (12 Cr), Suryakumar Yadav (8 Cr), Kieron Pollard (6 Cr), Ishan Kishan (15.25 Cr), Devald Brevis (3 Cr), Anmolpreet Singh (0.20 Cr), Rahul Buddhi (0.20 Cr), Aryan Juyal (0.20 Cr), Basil Thampi (0.30 Cr), Murugan Ashwin (1.60 Cr), Jaydev Unadkat (1.30 Cr), Mayank Markande (0.65 Cr), Tymal Mills (1.50 Cr), Riley Meredith (1 Cr), N Tilak Verma (1.70 Cr), Sanjay Yadav (0.50 Cr), Jofra Archer (8 Cr), Daniel Sams (2.6 Cr), Tim David (8.25 Cr), Mohammad Arshad Khan (0.20 Cr), Ramandeep Singh (0.20 Cr), Hrithik Shokeen (0.20 Cr), Arjun Tendulkar (0.30 Cr), Fabian Allen (0.75 Cr).

Delhi Capitals (24)Rishabh Pant (16 Cr), Axar Patel (9 Cr), Prithvi Shaw (7.5 Cr), Enrique Norkea (6.5 Cr), David Warner (6.25 Cr), Ashwin Debbar (0.20 Cr), Sarfaraz Khan (0.20 Cr), KS Bharat (2 Cr), Yash Dhul (0.50 Cr), Mandeep Singh (1.10 Cr), Rovman Powell (2.80 Cr), Tim Seifert (0.50 Cr), Mustafizur Rahman (2 Cr), Shardul Thakur (10.75 Cr), Kamlesh Nagarkoti (1.1 Cr), Kuldeep Yadav (2 Cr), Lungi Ngidi (0.50 Cr), Khaleel Ahmed (5.25 Cr), Chetan Sakaria (4.2 Cr), Praveen Dubey (0.50 Cr), Mitchell Marsh (6.50 Cr), Lalit Yadav (0.65 Cr), Ripal Patel (0.20 Cr), Vicky Ostwal (0.20 Cr).

It is worth noting that after the health of regular auctioneer Hugh Adams, Charu Sharma was entrusted with this responsibility after lunch on the first day. Charu Sharma bid farewell at the end of the second day and Hughes was once again seen returning to the auction after recovering.


