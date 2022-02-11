Sports

IPL Auction 2022 David Warner Will Not Captain Any Side KKR And RCB Will Eye Shreyas Iyer Aakash Chopra Said

IPL Auction 2022 David Warner Will Not Captain Any Side KKR And RCB Will Eye Shreyas Iyer Aakash Chopra Said
IPL Auction 2022 David Warner Will Not Captain Any Side KKR And RCB Will Eye Shreyas Iyer Aakash Chopra Said – IPL Auction 2022: Said Indian Legend

IPL Auction 2022 David Warner Will Not Captain Any Side KKR And RCB Will Eye Shreyas Iyer Aakash Chopra Said – IPL Auction 2022: Said Indian Legend

IPL Auction 2022, David Warner And Shreyas Iyer: Apart from RCB, KKR will be eyeing Shreyas Iyer as the captain in the mega auction of IPL 2022. Also, the former cricketer believes that no one will make David Warner the captain after the Hyderabad episode.

IPL 2022 Mega Auction: The countdown for the mega auction for IPL 2022 has started. There are different speculations about the names of many players. There are also discussions about the captains of two to three teams. Regarding this, former Indian cricketer Aakash Chopra has given his opinion about the captaincy of David Warner and Shreyas Iyer.

Talking to Cricinfo, Aakash Chopra said, ‘My reaction to David Warner is that seeing what happened with Hyderabad, I feel that no one will make him the captain. On the other hand, both RCB and KKR can look towards Shreyas Iyer for the captaincy. It remains to be seen how much money is spent.

On the other hand, Chopra supported Mayank Agarwal for the captaincy of Punjab Kings and said, ‘I am assuming Punjab is the captain with them. Mayank Agarwal is with him. If still they (Punjab) go for captain’s shopping then it will be the same unbalanced team. Not that he is a new player. He is 25 years old, has played a lot of cricket.

He further said, ‘In the shorter formats, I think the role of the captain is very important. The game changes very quickly here. 14 IPL We have seen that 11 trophies are between Rohit, Dhoni and Gambhir and all three are one of the most successful captains of IPL. In such a situation, how to choose the captaincy is very important.

Deepak Chahar to be the most expensive Indian bowler. Yuzi Chahal to be the most expensive spinner. Shahrukh Khan to be the most expensive uncapped Indian. , #IPLMegaAuction ps: having fun doing this tbh ?

Apart from this, the former India batsman made his guess about the auction in a post on Ku and wrote that; Deepak Chahar can be the most expensive Indian bowling, Yuzvendra Chahal the most expensive spinner and Shahrukh Khan the most expensive uncapped Indian.

Let us tell you that the mega auction of IPL 15 is to be held in Bangalore on February 12 and 13 i.e. Saturday and Sunday. The preparations for the auction have been completed. In such a situation, now the thing to be seen will be which team bets on which player. Also the captains of 7 teams are fixed. It also has to be seen who makes RCB, KKR and Punjab Kings their captain.


