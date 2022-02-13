IPL Auction 2022 Day 2 Live: Tata IPL Auction Bidding Players List Top Sold Retained Players Latest News Updates in Hindi

IPL 2022 Auction: On the first day of IPL Mega Auction 2022, Ishan Kishan sold the most expensive one for Rs 15.25 crore. He was bought by Mumbai Indians.

IPL 2022 Mega Auction Bengaluru Live Updates: Deepak Chahar was the second most expensive player on the first day. He was bought by Chennai Super Kings for Rs 14 crores. Shreyas Iyer was bought by Kolkata Knight Riders for Rs 12.25 crore. Suresh Raina, Steve Smith, David Miller, Shakib Al Hasan were among the key players who did not find any takers.

IPL Auction 2022: Today is the second day of the Indian Premier League (IPL) Mega Auction i.e. 13th February 2022. The players’ auction will start from 12 noon today. Today the uncapped players will be bidding. The special thing is that all the players will be bidding quickly.

A total of 96 players were bid on the first day. Of these, 74 players were sold, while 23 did not find a buyer. It is reported that a maximum of 143 players will be sold on the second day. It also includes some players from the Under-19 World Cup winning team.

The way the teams showered money on the uncapped players on the first day, it seems that on the second day there may be a lottery of stars of the Under-19 team. Avesh Khan created history among uncapped players on the first day. He became the most expensive uncapped player in the history of IPL auction.

Avesh Khan was bought by Lucknow Super Giants for Rs 10 crore. Before him, this record was in the name of Krishnappa Gautam. Krishnappa Gautam was bought by Chennai Super Kings for Rs 9.25 crore.

