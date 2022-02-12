IPL Auction 2022 Deepak Chahar Shardul Thakur Avesh Khan Prasidh Krishna Harshal Patel Got More than 10 Crores Bid

IPL Auction, Indian Pacers Got More than 10 Crores Rupees: On the first day of IPL Mega Auction, 10 players were sold for more than 10 crores, out of which 7 fast bowlers are included. Five out of these 7 names are of Indian bowlers. Which includes Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan and Famous Krishna.

IPL Mega Auction 2022The first day of the IPL 2022 Mega Auction is on and so far, apart from some Indian batsmen, fast bowlers have been seen. A total of 75 players were sold on the first day and 23 remained unsold. Out of 75 players sold today, 10 players have been sold for more than 10 crores. Out of which 7 are Indians and out of those seven, five are Indian pacers.

Talking about Indian pacers, Chennai Super Kings has given Deepak Chahar 14 crores, RCB Harshal Patel 10.75 crores, Delhi Capitals Shardul Thakur 10.75 crores, Lucknow Super Giants 10 crores to Avesh Khan and Rajasthan Royals famous Krishna 10. Bought for Rs. These four Indian pacers have been bid for a total of 45 and a half crores.

At the same time, Indian batsman Ishan Kishan, who was bought by Mumbai Indians for Rs 15.25 crore, is the most expensive among the players sold above 10 crores. Apart from this, Shreyas Iyer was bought by KKR for Rs 12.25. New Zealand’s fast bowler Lockie Ferguson, Sri Lanka’s Wanindu Hasaranga and West Indies’ Nicholas Pooran are the foreign players sold for 100 million or more so far.

Hasaranga was included back in his team by RCB for Rs 10.75 crore. On the other hand, the new team Gujarat Titans bought Kiwi pacer Lockie Ferguson for Rs 10 crore. Apart from this, Kavya Maran’s Sunrisers Hyderabad had included Nicholas Pooran in their team for Rs 10.75 crore.

This young fast bowler of India has sold more expensive than experienced and old fast bowlers Mohammed Shami, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Pat Cummins, Kagiso Rabada, Trent Boult. Rabada was bought by Punjab Kings for Rs 9.25 crore. Apart from this, Pat Cummins has returned to KKR.

On the other hand, Ishan Kishan has been the most expensive player so far in today’s auction. He has been bought by Mumbai Indians. Also, Dewald Brevis, who was the top scorer of the Under-19 World Cup, who is called Junior de Villiers, has also joined Rohit Sharma’s team for Rs 3 crore. Apart from this, Indian all-rounder Washington Sundar has been included in his team by Sunrisers Hyderabad for 8.75 crores.