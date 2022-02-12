IPL Auction 2022 Harshal Patel Returns to Virat Kohli RCB Suresh Raina Steve Smith Shakib Al Hasan David Miller Remains Unsold

Harshal Patel Returns to RCB For 10.75 Crores, Suresh Raina Remains Unsold: Harshal Patel has been brought back by RCB by making a big bid of 10.75 crores. On the other hand, players like Suresh Raina, Shakib Al Hasan, Steve Smith and David Miller have gone unsold.

The first day of the mega auction of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 is on. In the first phase where the marquee player wooed all the franchises and Shreyas Iyer was the most expensive seller in this list. While IPL 2021’s Purple Cap holder Harshal Patel got rich in the second phase, legends like Mr. IPL Suresh Raina, Steve Smith and Shakil Al Hasan went unsold in the first bid.

Let us tell you that in the second phase of the first day’s auction, something happened that suddenly the lunch had to be announced. Auctioneer Hugh Adams collapsed on stage and the auction was halted midway. However, in the event of his health getting better, it was announced to start the auction again.

If we talk about the second phase, during this time Harshal Patel was bought back by RCB at the highest price of Rs 10.75 crore. Nitish Rana was also included back in his team by Shahrukh Khan’s Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) for Rs 8 crore. At the same time, Lucknow Super Giants added star Caribbean all-rounder Jason Holder for 8.75 crores.

Apart from this, West Indies batsman Shimron Hetmyer has been added by Rajasthan Royals at a huge cost of Rs 8.50 crores, while Dwayne Bravo has been taken back by Chennai Super Kings for Rs 4.40 crores. Rajasthan Royals has also included former RCB opener Devdutt Padikkal in their team at a cost of 7.75 crores.

Talking about other players, Manish Pandey got 4.60 crores by Lucknow Super Giants, Robin Uthappa got 20 crores by Chennai Super Kings, English opener Jason Roy got two crores from Gujarat Titans and Deepak Hooda got Rs 5.75 crores from Lucknow Super Giants. included in the team.

Two former captains remained unsold

Suresh Raina, also known as Mr IPL, and Australian star Steve Smith had to go unsold in the first bid. Apart from these two former regular captains, Bangladeshi all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan and once IPL legend David Miller have also been disappointed in the first bid.

Significantly, these days Shakib Al Hasan is doing wonders in the Bangladesh Premier League. He created history by winning the man of the match in five consecutive T20 matches. He became the first player to win the award five times in a row in any T20I. But here they will be disappointed. However, right now the names of these players will come again on the table once or twice and the teams will have a chance to think.