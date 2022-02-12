IPL Auction 2022 Ishan Kishan Becomes Most Expensive Player till now and overall second most expensive Indian after Yuvraj Singh –

Ishan Kishan has been roped in by Mumbai Indians by spending Rs 15.25 crore in IPL 2022 Mega Auction. He has become the most expensive player ever in today’s auction. He has also become the second most expensive Indian player in IPL history after Yuvraj Singh.

Earlier on the first day of IPL Mega Auction, Shreyas Iyer was roped in by Shah Rukh Khan’s Kolkata Knight Riders for Rs 12.25 crore. On the other hand, Deepak Chahar was bought by Chennai Super Kings for Rs 14 crore among the fast bowlers. Talking about Ishan Kishan, he was last bought by Mumbai Indians for Rs 6.20 crore. At the same time, his base price was Rs 2 crore this time.

Ishaan Kishan was considered to be the biggest name of this mega auction right from the beginning. Ishan Kishan, who was sold for more than 15 crores, was first roped in by Gujarat Lions for the 2016 IPL for Rs 35 crores. After this, after being with this team for two years, he has been a part of Mumbai Indians continuously since 2018. This year he was bought by this team for 6.20 crores.

Ishan Kishan was the most expensive seller in the group of wicketkeepers. Last year he made his debut against England and played his first international match for India. He can also play an important role behind the wicket along with the opener and middle-order batsman. Ishan Kishan was also the captain of the Indian team that was run-up in the 2016 Under-19 World Cup.

Look at Ishan Kishan’s record

Looking at the record of Ishan Kishan, he has played 3 ODIs and 5 T20 matches for India. He has also scored a fifty in both the formats. He has 88 ODIs and 113 T20 runs to his name. In IPL also, Kishan has scored 1452 runs in 61 matches with the help of 9 half-centuries. His strike rate is above 136. He has hit 121 fours and 74 sixes in IPL.