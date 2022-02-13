IPL Auction 2022 Liam Livingstone Gets More than 11 Crores Bid By Preity Zinta Punjab Kings Krishnappa Gowtham Faces Loss

The market for the mega auction of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2022) is decorated in Bangalore. The emphasis of foreign players has been shown so far on the second day. English all-rounder Liam Livingstone has been roped in by Punjab Kings for Rs 11.50 crore. On the other hand, Indian all-rounder Krishnappa Gautam has been added by Lucknow Super Giants for just 90 lakhs.

English all-rounder Liam Livingstone was bought by Rajasthan Royals for just Rs 75 lakh in the second phase of IPL 2021. At the same time, this year, Preity Zinta’s team has joined them by paying them about 10 crore 75 lakhs more. Krishnappa Gautam was associated with Chennai Super Kings last year for 9.25 crores and this time he has suffered a loss of around 8.35 crores.

Livingstone has gained about 1333% in percentage terms. Caribbean all-rounder Odeon Smith was also among the main bidders so far on the second day. Odeon has also been bought by Punjab Kings for Rs 6 crore. On the other hand, Kavya Maran’s Sunrisers Hyderabad has roped in South African bowling all-rounder Marco Yanson for crores of rupees.

At the same time, bids were made on many players including India’s young bowler Chetan Sakaria, Navdeep Saini and Khaleel Ahmed. Apart from this, veteran cricketer Ajinkya Rahane was also bought by Kolkata Knight Riders at a base price of 1 crore.

Many big names remained unsold

On the first day where many big players including Suresh Raina, Shakib Al Hasan and Steve Smith were unsold. At the same time, the names of the players who remained unsold on the second day surprised everyone. Many legendary players including former KKR captain Eoin Morgan, Australia’s T20 World Cup winner Aaron Finch and Ishant Sharma did not find any buyers.

Significantly, on the first day, Indian batsman Ishan Kishan (15.25 crores) was the most expensive player who was bought by Mumbai Indians. Apart from this, Shreyas Iyer was added by KKR for 12.25 crores. Also 5 Indian pacers Deepak Chahar (14 crores), Shardul Thakur (10.75 crores), Harshal Patel (10.75 crores), Pranandak Krishna (10 crores) and Avesh Khan (10 crores) had received 10 crores or more.