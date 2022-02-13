Sports

IPL Auction 2022 Liam Livingstone Gets More than 11 Crores Bid By Preity Zinta Punjab Kings Krishnappa Gowtham Faces Loss

11 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
IPL Auction 2022 Liam Livingstone Gets More than 11 Crores Bid By Preity Zinta Punjab Kings Krishnappa Gowtham Faces Loss
Written by admin
IPL Auction 2022 Liam Livingstone Gets More than 11 Crores Bid By Preity Zinta Punjab Kings Krishnappa Gowtham Faces Loss

IPL Auction 2022 Liam Livingstone Gets More than 11 Crores Bid By Preity Zinta Punjab Kings Krishnappa Gowtham Faces Loss

IPL Auction 2022 Liam Livingstone Gets More than 11 Crores Bid By Preity Zinta Punjab Kings Krishnappa Gowtham Faces Loss

IPL Auction 2022, Liam Livingstone Gets 11.50 Crores by Punjab Kings: England all-rounder Liam Livingstone has been bought by Punjab Kings for Rs 11.50 crore. On the other hand, Krishnappa Gautam has suffered a loss of 8.35 crores. Lucknow has joined Gautam

Contents hide
1 IPL Auction 2022, Liam Livingstone Gets 11.50 Crores by Punjab Kings: England all-rounder Liam Livingstone has been bought by Punjab Kings for Rs 11.50 crore. On the other hand, Krishnappa Gautam has suffered a loss of 8.35 crores. Lucknow has joined Gautam
2 Many big names remained unsold

The market for the mega auction of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2022) is decorated in Bangalore. The emphasis of foreign players has been shown so far on the second day. English all-rounder Liam Livingstone has been roped in by Punjab Kings for Rs 11.50 crore. On the other hand, Indian all-rounder Krishnappa Gautam has been added by Lucknow Super Giants for just 90 lakhs.

English all-rounder Liam Livingstone was bought by Rajasthan Royals for just Rs 75 lakh in the second phase of IPL 2021. At the same time, this year, Preity Zinta’s team has joined them by paying them about 10 crore 75 lakhs more. Krishnappa Gautam was associated with Chennai Super Kings last year for 9.25 crores and this time he has suffered a loss of around 8.35 crores.

Livingstone has gained about 1333% in percentage terms. Caribbean all-rounder Odeon Smith was also among the main bidders so far on the second day. Odeon has also been bought by Punjab Kings for Rs 6 crore. On the other hand, Kavya Maran’s Sunrisers Hyderabad has roped in South African bowling all-rounder Marco Yanson for crores of rupees.

READ Also  Chris Morris Announces Retirement from International Cricket After 706 Wickets And 6571 Runs Complete Career

At the same time, bids were made on many players including India’s young bowler Chetan Sakaria, Navdeep Saini and Khaleel Ahmed. Apart from this, veteran cricketer Ajinkya Rahane was also bought by Kolkata Knight Riders at a base price of 1 crore.

Many big names remained unsold

On the first day where many big players including Suresh Raina, Shakib Al Hasan and Steve Smith were unsold. At the same time, the names of the players who remained unsold on the second day surprised everyone. Many legendary players including former KKR captain Eoin Morgan, Australia’s T20 World Cup winner Aaron Finch and Ishant Sharma did not find any buyers.

Significantly, on the first day, Indian batsman Ishan Kishan (15.25 crores) was the most expensive player who was bought by Mumbai Indians. Apart from this, Shreyas Iyer was added by KKR for 12.25 crores. Also 5 Indian pacers Deepak Chahar (14 crores), Shardul Thakur (10.75 crores), Harshal Patel (10.75 crores), Pranandak Krishna (10 crores) and Avesh Khan (10 crores) had received 10 crores or more.


#IPL #Auction #Liam #Livingstone #Crores #Bid #Preity #Zinta #Punjab #Kings #Krishnappa #Gowtham #Faces #Loss

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 ·         Filmy4wap

 
·         Mp4moviez

·          

 ·         Moviespur

·          

 ·         Yts

·          

 ·         Bollyshare

·          

 ·         1337x

 
·         Madras Rockers

·          

 ·         7starhd

·          

 ·         Downloadhub

·          

 ·         Teluguwap

·          

 ·         Kuttymovies

 
·         Gomovies

·          

 ·         Pagalworld

·          

 ·         Moviesda

·          

 ·         Djpunjab

·          

 ·         Bolly4u

 
·         Todaypk

·          

 ·         Filmywap

·          

 ·         Filmyzilla

·          

 ·         Jio Rockers

·          
·         Tamilyogi

·          

 ·         Crackstreams

·          

 ·         Worldfree4u

·          

 ·         Yolamovies

·          
·         Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies?

·          

 ·         123Movies

·          

 ·         Isaimini

·          

 ·         Movierulz

·          
·         Movierulz ds

·          

 ·         Khatrimaza

·          

 ·         OKhatrimaza

·          

 ·         Filmy4wap

·          

 SSR Movies

 
·         7starhd

·          

 ·         Gomovies

·          

 ·         Moviesda

·          

         PagalWorld           Bolly4u

 
·         Todaypk

·          

 ·         Filmywap

·          

 ·         Movierulz

·          

 ·         Rapidtags

·          

 Venom 2

 
READ Also  Lionel Messi claims Bartomeu 'cheated' him many times & reveals why he sent burofax

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment