IPL Auction 2022 Live: Tata IPL Auction Bidding Players List Top Sold Retained Players Latest News Updates in Hindi

IPL Mega Auction 2022: The Mega Auction of the Indian Premier League (IPL) will start today i.e. on 12 February 2022. The auction will see ten franchises of many cricketers from across the world including India. The BCCI has asked all the franchises to reach the auction by 11 am. It is reported that the auction will start at 12 o’clock.

A day before the auction, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) added 10 more players to the list. Now the number of players entering the auction has increased from 590 to 600.

The players who have been added to the list are Aaron Hardy, Lance Morris, Nivethan Radhakrishnan, Agnivesh Ayachi, Hardik Tamor, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Mihir Hirwani, Monu Kumar, Rohan Rana, Sairaj Patil. Hardy, Morris and Radhakrishnan are from Australia, the rest are Indians. Now the number of foreign players participating in the auction has gone up to 223.

Among the new players, Nitish Kumar Reddy is an Under-19 player. He was sent to West Indies as a replacement player for the recently concluded World Cup. Earlier there was news that all the players of the Under-19 World Cup winners have been included in the auction list. However, IPL chairman Brijesh Patel later told Cricbuzz that only ‘deserving’ U19 player/s from the World Cup winning team have been considered.

READ Also Inter Survive, Bayern Held by Atletico & Marseille Break Duck Live Updates PL 2022 Mega Auction: 600 players from all over the world including India will be bidding on 12th and 13th February 2022 in Bengaluru