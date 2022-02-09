ipl auction 2022 mumbai indians and delhi capitals can bet on these openers here is the list Shikhar Dhawan Quinton de Kock

IPL 2022 Mega Auction: Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians had to release many of their players due to stringent retention rules. So both the teams will definitely want to get some of them in the mega auction.

IPL 2022 Mega Auction: The Indian Premier League is a mega auction before 2022 on 12th and 13th February. Before the Mega Auction, Mumbai Indians, Delhi Capitals have retained 4 players (Rishabh Pant, Axar Patel, Prithvi Shaw and Enrique Nortje).

There is now Rs 47.5 crore left in the purse of Delhi Capitals. He has to buy a maximum of 21 players for the same amount. Mumbai Indians have retained 4 players (Rohit Sharma, Jaspriti Bumrah, Suryakumar Yadav, Kieron Pollard). 48 crores in his purse. He also has to buy a maximum of 21 players.

Here we will discuss 5 openers on whom both Mumbai Indians led by Rohit Sharma and Delhi Capitals led by Rishabh Pant can bet big. Shikhar Dhawan and Quinton de Kock are also included in this list.

Shikhar Dhawan

Shikhar Dhawan has been with Delhi Capitals since IPL 2019. He scored 1726 runs in the last three years and scored 12 fifties and two centuries during this period. Considering the kind of consistency he has shown for the franchise, Delhi Capitals would like to make him their own again.

Shikhar Dhawan is second in terms of scoring the most runs in IPL. He has 5784 runs in 192 matches. If Delhi Capitals manages to buy Shikhar Dhawan, then Dhawan can play a vital role in guiding the young players in the team apart from putting up a stellar performance.

Aaron Finch

Aaron Finch is the white-ball captain of Australia and one of the best T20 players in the world. He also led Australia to their first T20 World Cup title. His recent achievements may catch the attention of the franchisees trying to buy him in the auction.

Aaron Finch has previously played for eight franchises including Delhi Capitals. However, he has not got regular chances in the IPL. Delhi Capitals may try to include him in the team considering his international experience.

Matthew Wade

Matthew Wade can be a good option for Mumbai Indians along with Rohit Sharma as a partner opener. The left-handed batsman has a lot of experience playing T20 cricket. He is a regular part of Big Bash League (BBL). He is counted as an aggressive opener of the top order.

He played a key role for Australia in defeating Pakistan in the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup 2021. He is also a wicketkeeper. Thus he can play two roles at a time. Mumbai also needs a wicketkeeper. Matthew Wade can play both the roles very well.

Quinton de Kock

Quinton de Kock is one of the players who had to be released by Mumbai due to stringent retention rules. He scored more than 500 runs in IPL 2019 and 2020. Mumbai Indians also won the IPL 2019 title.

De Kock was the top scorer for Mumbai Indians that season. Deacock was a member of the core group of Mumbai Indians. The franchise will also be looking forward to his return. He also plays the role of wicketkeeping along with opening. He can prove to be a run-bank for Mumbai Indians.

Michelle Marsh

Mitchell Marsh is in good form. He was the man of the match in the T20 World Cup final. He also scored runs against West Indies and Bangladesh when other batsmen in the team struggled to stay at the crease. He can bat anywhere in the top four and can also play the role of a finisher.

The only issue with Mitchell Marsh is that he gets injured a lot. Due to injury, he has missed out on playing in other few seasons of the tournament including IPL 2020 and 2021. If he promises to be fit throughout the tournament, many teams including Delhi Capitals will try to buy him.