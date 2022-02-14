IPL Auction 2022 Mumbai Indians Bought Tilak Varma His Story from Electrician Father To Coach Bearing Expenses

MI’s Tilak Varma Story From Electrician Father to Coach Bearing Expenses: N Tilak Verma, son of an electrician, has been bought by Mumbai Indians for Rs 1.7 crore. His father could not fulfill his son’s dream financially. But the coach made Tilak’s career by becoming a messiah.

‘Even if you do not write about me, but definitely mention the coach sir’

When the one above gives, he tore the roof, but when he gives he has to wait. Something similar has happened, Tilak, who was part of the runner up team of the 2020 Under-19 World Cup along with young Indian player N Tilak Verma, has been given the ticket of IPL 2022 by Mumbai Indians. Tilak has now become a millionaire but his initial path was not so easy.

Born on 8 November 2002 in Hyderabad, Tilak Verma’s father was an electrician by profession. He was so weak financially that he could not fulfill his son’s dream. When an electrician father failed to meet his son’s cricketing needs, a coach came forward to take care of and cover all his expenses.

Thus the nine-year-old boy, who was once playing in the streets of Chandrayangutta area of ​​Hyderabad. He has now been bought at the age of 19 in the Indian Premier League auction for Rs 1.7 crore. Tilak Verma was bought by Mumbai Indians in the IPL auction. The young player credited his coach Salaam Bayash for reaching this stage.

Tilak told that his coach Salaam gave him the necessary equipment and coaching, besides food and a place to stay in his house if needed. Verma’s father Namburi Nagaraju was not in a position to send his son to the cricket academy but Salaam took care of all his expenses, due to which he has reached this position today.

Talking to PTI, Tilak Verma said, ‘Even if you do not write about me, but definitely mention the coach sir. He used to take care of all my needs apart from the cricket stuff. So it is all because of them and the support of the family that I have reached here.

Tilak Verma further said, ‘We had to face a lot of difficulties. We had to reduce our expenses. During Corona, many problems came in front of us. But because of my coach, I continued to play cricket. I hope things get better for us now. I was confident that I will play IPL but it was not expected in this prize tag.

Coach Salaam expressed happiness

While Tilak Verma’s coach Salaam Bayash said, ‘I am very happy. This is the result of their hard work and patience. His hard work has come a long way and now he has got an opportunity to be associated with big franchises like Mumbai Indians. I hope he gets at least two full chances after which he will cement his place. His shots are attractive and he has the ability to finish the match. He can also throw off spin if needed.

Apart from the Under-19 World Cup, Tilak Verma has also played for Andhra Pradesh in Ranji, Vijay Hazare Trophy and Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 tournaments. In Vijay Hazare’s last season, he took four wickets in addition to 180 runs in 5 matches. While in Syed Mushtaq, he scored 215 runs in seven matches at a strike rate of 147.26.