IPL Auction 2022 openers that will be targeted by knight riders Shahrukh Khan Team and punjab kings Preity Zinta Team

IPL 2022 Mega Auction: In the Indian Premier League 2022 Mega Auction, Punjab Kings will land with the highest purse of Rs 72 crores. Now Rs 48 crores are left in the purse of Kolkata Knight Riders, co-owned by Shahrukh Khan.

In the Indian Premier League Mega Auction, Punjab Kings will enter with the highest number of purses. He has Rs 72 crore to build a solid team before IPL 2022. She can buy a maximum of 23 players including a maximum of 8 foreigners in these rupees. Punjab Kings, co-owned by Preity Zinta, have retained Mayank Agarwal (Rs 12 crore) and Arshdeep Singh (Rs 4 crore).

On the other hand, Kolkata Knight Riders, co-owned by Shah Rukh Khan, have retained Andre Russell, Varun Chakraborty, Venkatesh Iyer and Sunil Narine. 48 crores are now left in his purse. She can buy a maximum of 21 players with this money. The quota of openers of both the teams has not been fulfilled.

In such a situation, during the IPL 2022 Mega Auction, Punjab Kings Chris Lynn, Martin Guptill and Ishan Kishan, while KKR can spend crores of rupees to include Faf du Plessis, Shikhar Dhawan and Jonny Bairstow in their squad. Let us know what could be the reason behind this?

Chris Lynn

Chris Lynn of Australia has proved his mettle in the IPL while playing for Kolkata Knight Riders. He was also a part of Mumbai Indians, but he could play only one match there. As an opener, he can prove to be a dangerous pair with Mayank Agarwal.

Chris Lynn can give his team a quick start. In such a situation, Mayank Agarwal can carry forward the innings from the other end. Chris Lynn is also an expert in scoring big scores once he is set at the crease.

Martin Guptill

Kiwi opener Martin Guptill is one of the most explosive batsmen in T20 cricket. In IPL, he has played for three teams (Mumbai Indians, Kings XI Punjab and Sunrisers Hyderabad). However, he did not get enough chances.

Guptill is the highest run-scorer in T20 International cricket. He has played in various T20 leagues around the world. Keeping all these things in mind, Punjab Kings can again invest a huge amount on Guptill.

Ishan Kishan

If Punjab Kings are looking for an Indian opener, then they can bet big on Ishan Kishan. Ishan Kishan was released by Mumbai before the IPL 2022 Mega Auction. Neither of the two new teams showed interest in buying Ishan Kishan.

However, in the auction, Punjab Kings can use their huge purse to include Ishan Kishan in their team. His being a wicketkeeper will prove to be a plus point for the team.

Faf Du Plessis

Former South African team captain Faf du Plessis has scored a lot of runs against KKR in the IPL in the last few years. In the auction, the franchise may try to include him in their team, so that he can score a lot of runs for KKR as well. Du Plessis had scored the highest 400 runs for Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2020. He was the second highest run scorer that season.

Shikhar Dhawan

Shikhar Dhawan can be the first choice of every franchise looking for Indian openers. He is one of the most experienced players to have played in the league. He has done exceptionally well in the last 3 years. This left-handed batsman has scored 1726 runs in the last 3 years.

It also includes his 12 fifties and 2 centuries. Dhawan is a better option to give the team a solid start. He also has the ability to lead. Considering all these features, Kolkata Knight Riders can consider investing in Shikhar Dhawan.

Jonny Bairstow

Apart from the opener, KKR is also looking for a wicketkeeper. One of England’s star batsmen, Jonny Bairstow fits perfectly in both the roles. His record in IPL is impeccable. Since IPL 2019, he has scored 1038 runs in the league with 7 fifties and one century.

He is a very experienced international cricketer and can bat according to the situation. He is also flexible about the batting order. Even if he has no experience leading a team, he can be part of the team’s leadership group.