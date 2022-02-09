Sports

IPL Auction 2022 Ravichandran Ashwin Says MS Dhoni Chennai Super Kings Have To Spend More on Faf Du Plessis

9 seconds ago
IPL Auction 2022 Ravichandran Ashwin Says MS Dhoni Chennai Super Kings Have To Spend More on Faf Du Plessis
IPL Auction 2022 Ravichandran Ashwin Says MS Dhoni Chennai Super Kings Have To Spend More on Faf Du Plessis

IPL Auction 2022 Ravichandran Ashwin Says MS Dhoni Chennai Super Kings Have To Spend More on Faf Du Plessis

IPL Auction 2022 Ravichandran Ashwin Says MS Dhoni Chennai Super Kings Have To Spend More on Faf Du Plessis

IPL Auction 2022, Ravichandran Ashwin Speaks on Faf Du Plessis: Before the IPL auction, Ravichandran Ashwin has given an advice to his former team. He has said that CSK will not be able to buy Faf du Plessis easily this time. Along with this, he has also told Dhawan and Ishan Kishan as a good option for opening.

The auction for the 15th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is to be held on February 12 and 13 in Bengaluru. Before the auction, there is news everywhere about which team will bet on whom. Meanwhile, all eyes are on the openers. Ravichandran Ashwin has also warned Chennai Super Kings regarding this. He has said that this time the franchise may have to spend more money on Faf du Plessis, which was sold for 1.5 crores last time.

Ravichandran Ashwin talked about IPL auction on his YouTube channel and said, last time CSK bought Faf du Plessis for Rs 1.5 crore. But this time it will not happen to him. If CSK wants to buy Faf du Plessis this time, then they will have to spend a lot more money than last time. Significantly, Faf du Plessis was the second highest run-scorer in IPL 20221.

He further said that, in my opinion, Faf du Plessis will be in great demand this time. Most of the teams will bid for Faf. Apart from this, South African wicket-keeper batsman Quinton de Kock will also be the first choice of the teams. Regarding David Warner, Ashwin said that he is a match winner and his importance will remain the same. Putting aside what had been his feud with SRH last year.

For the Indian openers, Ashwin talked about the names of Shikhar Dhawan and Ishan Kishan. He believes that franchises can bid well on these two players as well. Regarding his return to Chennai Super Kings, Ashwin said that, it will be a bit difficult as MS Dhoni’s CSK already has an off-spinner in Moeen Ali.

Let us tell you that CSK have retained MS Dhoni, Ravindra Jadeja, Moeen Ali and opener Rituraj Gaikwad for the IPL 2022. On the other hand, Ashwin was not retained by Delhi Capitals and he will be seen in the mega auction this time. Earlier, Ashwin had also been the captain of Punjab Kings. He made his debut with CSK in IPL 2009.


