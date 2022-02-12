IPL Auction 2022 Shreyas Iyer Most Expensive Marquee Player Bought by Shahrukh Khan KKR in 12.25 Crores

Shreyas Iyer Most Expensive Marquee Player Sold To Shahrukh Khan KKR: Shreyas Iyer has become the most expensive marquee player in the first phase of IPL 2022 Mega Auction. While Shikhar Dhawan has been roped in by Rajasthan and David Warner has been roped in by Delhi Capitals.

The mega auction of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 is underway. In the initial phase, 10 marquee players have been bid and Indian batsman Shreyas Iyer is the most expensive player sold in this list. Iyer has been roped in by Shah Rukh Khan’s Kolkata Knight Riders for a whopping cost of 12.25 crores. At the same time, this team has also included Pat Cummins back with them for 7.25 crores.

Apart from this, Kagiso Rabada has been added to this list by Punjab Kings at a cost of 9.25 crores. Shikhar Dhawan has also joined Preity Zinta’s team for 8.25 crores. Apart from this, David Warner (6.25 crores) has been added to Delhi Capitals, Faf du Plessis (7 crores) to RCB and Quinton de Kock (6.75 crores) to Lucknow Super Giants.

Indian fast bowler Mohammed Shami has been included in his team by Gujarat Titans for 6.25 crores and Rajasthan Royals for 8 crores. Rajasthan has also included Ravichandran Ashwin for 5 crores. That is, Jos Buttler and Ashwin will play in the same team. Many cricketers and former cricketers are enjoying on social media to play with both.

Haha Ashwin to Rajasthan. Will love him plotting a mankad with Butler. — Virender Sehwag (@VirenderSehwag) 12 Feb 2022 Koo App

Currently, in the first phase of marquee players, Rajasthan Royals and Punjab Kings have added 2-2 players out of 10. Apart from this, KKR has also added two players including Cummins and Iyer. On the other hand, Delhi Capitals has named Warner, RCB du Plessis, Gujarat Titans Mohammed Shami and Lucknow Supergiants one player each in Quinton de Kock.

Let us tell you that 600 players are included for IPL Auction 2022. Out of which 10 marquee players have been bid in the initial phase and now the auction is going on for the remaining 590 players. If you look at how much amount was available with a team before the auction:-