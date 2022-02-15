IPL Auction 2022: Suresh Raina does not fit in Chennai Super Kings, MS Dhoni’s team explains the reason for not buying the legendary Indian

Why Suresh Raina No Sold In IPL Auction 2022: Chennai Super Kings CEO Kashi Vishwath also said that according to him, the current team of MS Dhoni is very balanced.

Suresh Raina, popularly known as Mr IPL, did not find any buyer this time in the mega auction of the Indian Premier League 2022. Surprisingly, Suresh Raina did not sell in the auction. Indian legend Sunil Gavaskar also said that he is also surprised by Raina not selling. Suresh Raina played for CSK for 12 years, but he too did not bet on them this time.

Now Chennai Super Kings has given the reason for not buying Suresh Raina. Team CEO Kashi Vishwanath says that former Indian team all-rounder Suresh Raina does not fit into the current team structure. Because of this the franchise did not bid on him. Kashi Vishwath said, ‘If I believe, our current team is very balanced.’

Kashi Vishwanath said on the YouTube channel of Chennai Super Kings, ‘Raina has been one of the players to perform consistently for Chennai for the last 12 years. There is no doubt that Raina’s absence was very difficult for us. But at the same time you should also understand that the composition of the team depends on the form.

He said, ‘Every team was doing the same during the auction. That’s one of the reasons we thought he might not fit in this team. Kashi Vishwanath also said that the team will definitely miss Raina and Faf du Plessis. “We will miss him,” he said. We will miss Faf, who was with us for the last decade. That is the process and dynamics of the auction.

Chennai Super Kings bowling coach Lakshmipathy Balaji, who was present in the same video, said that it is time for a change. Balaji believes that the youngster will take the place and become the next superstar of Chennai Super Kings.

Balaji said, ‘Yes, as Kashi sir said this is a transformative time. I am sure some youngsters will take the place, who will get the opportunity and will definitely become the next superstar from this set-up. So yes, I wish everyone all the best and best wishes for this season.

Let us tell you that Suresh Raina played for Chennai Super Kings in IPL from 2008 to 2015. He then played for Gujarat Lions in 2016 and 2017. He again played for Chennai Super Kings from IPL 2018 to 2021.