ipl auction 2022: These 3 openers will be on target of chennai super kings and Kaviya Maran’s Sunrisers Hyderabad

IPL 2022 Mega Auction: CSK has Ruturaj Gaikwad as the pass opener, but the place of the second opener is still vacant.

Chennai Super Kings will enter the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 mega auction with a purse of Rs 48 crore. He has retained 4 players (Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni, Moeen Ali and Ruturaj Gaikwad) before the auction. Chennai Super Kings can now buy a maximum of 21 players. In this, the number of 7 foreign players can be maximum 7.

CSK have filled the place of Ruturaj Gaikwad as an opener, but the place of second opener is still vacant. In such a situation, during the auction, his eyes will be on Faf du Plessis of South Africa, Usman Khawaja of Australia and David Malan of England.

Faf Du Plessis

Duplessis has been a part of Chennai Super Kings from 2018 to 2021. He had several stellar partnerships with top-order Ruturaj Gaikwad for CSK in IPL 2021. He was the second highest run-scorer of IPL 2021 with 633 runs. Looking at these records of Du Plessis, Chennai can see him as their first choice-opener.

David Malan

David Malan usually bats at number three in the England lineup. However, Chennai Super Kings can invest in them keeping in mind the near future. He can bat anywhere in the batting order and guarantee runs. He didn’t get much chance with Punjab Kings but he can find his rightful place in Chennai.

Usman Khawaja

The recent Ashes series has been very memorable for Usman Khawaja. He scored a century in Sydney to help his team win Tests. He later scored runs in the BBL (Big Bash League). He can also be on the eyes of Chennai Super Kings in the mega auction of IPL 2022. Usman Khawaja has played for Rising Pune Supergiants under Dhoni. The owners of Chennai Super Kings might remember this and try to buy them in the auction.

Sunrisers Hyderabad eyes Jason Roy, Alex Hales and Rossi van der Dusen

Sunrisers Hyderabad has retained 3 players (Kane Williamson, Abdul Samad and Umran Malik). She can buy up to 22 players. In this, the number of 7 foreign players can be maximum 7. He is also looking for great openers very hard. Sunrisers Hyderabad, owned by Kavya Maran, had a bad last season. In such a situation, she will not want to leave any stone unturned this time.

Jason Roy

England batsman Jason Roy played a few matches for Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2021. In those matches, he was seen in good rhythm. He is a great option as an opener. He has played in various T20 leagues across the world. He is an experienced T20 cricketer. He is capable of giving a quick start to the team. He is also a brilliant fielder in any corner of the field.

Alex Hales

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) is the only franchise to have picked Alex Hales in the past. The England batsman could be a great addition to Sunrisers Hyderabad as not many teams are expected to bid on him in the mega auction. Alex Hales is still an unknown object in IPL cricket. That’s why SRH has an opportunity to buy them. He plays regularly in the BBL and PSL (Paistan Super League) and scores a large number of runs every season. He is out of the England team, so will be available for the entire season.

Rossie Van Der Dussen

Rossi van der Dussen usually bats in the middle order for South Africa. However, he can be kept as an opener. For this reason Sunrisers Hyderabad can bet on him. He has been in good batting form in recent times. He scored a century in the white ball series against India. He also scored important runs in the Test series. His stellar performance is enough to grab the attention of the franchise in the mega auction.