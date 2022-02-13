Sports

IPL Auction 2022 Under 19 Stars Yash Dhull Raj Angad Bawa Gets Ticket of Indian Premier League

Yash Dhull, Raj Bawa and Rajvardhan Hangargekar Gets Bids in IPL Auction: Three players of the Indian team, which became the world champions in the Under-19 World Cup, have got IPL tickets. Yash Dhul has been bought by Delhi, Raj Bawa in Punjab and Hungergekar by Dhoni’s team Chennai Super Kings.

Three players have got a big break from the world winning team of the Under-19 World Cup 2022. These three players have got tickets for IPL 2022. Captain Yash Dhull has been roped in by Delhi Capitals, all-rounder Raj Angad Bawa by Punjab Kings and Rajvardhan Hungergekar by Chennai Super Kings.

Raj Bawa, who made a significant contribution with the bat after taking five wickets against England in the most final matches, has got the advantage. Bawa’s base price was Rs 20 lakh and he was bought by Preity Zinta’s team at a price of Rs 2 crore or 10 times more. Apart from this, Dhoni’s team bet five times on Rajvardhan Hungergekar.

Hungergekar’s base price was Rs 30 lakh but MS Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings and defending champions have added him for Rs 1.50 crore. Apart from this, Yash Dhul, the captain of the world-winning team and the century against Australia in the semi-finals, has been bought by Delhi Capitals for Rs 50 lakh.

Talking about Delhi Capitals, even before this team had given a chance to Prithvi Shaw, who made India the champion in 2018. After this Shaw also got a place in the Indian team. Yash Dhul has also started on his path. The bid on him was definitely low but the opportunity matters more than the money which this world champion player has got.

READ Also  world-cup-2022-west-indies-sri-lanka-to-play-in-qualifier-round-including-india-8-teams-will-directly-enter-in-super-12-for-next-year- icc event in australia - T20 World Cup 2022: A big setback for the two-time champion team, these teams including Sri Lanka will have to play the qualifier round

Apart from Yash Dhul, if we talk about Raj Angad Bawa, he can make a splash with the ball as well as with the bat. He scored more than 250 runs in the World Cup and also took 9 wickets. Earlier on Saturday, Mumbai Indians had roped in Dewald Brevis. Brevis was also known as Baby or Junior de Villiers. He was also the top scorer of the Under-19 World Cup.

Apart from this, two players have also remained unsold who were part of this world winning team. Batsman Harnoor Singh and spinner Vicky Ostwal have not been added by any team after the first bid. However, now these players can definitely get a chance in the end.


