IPL Auction 2022 Yash Dayal Gets More Than Three Crores By Gujarat Titans Worked With Mumbai Indians in Past

IPL Auction 2022, Yash Dayal Gets 3.2 Crores Bid By Gujarat Titans: Uttar Pradesh fast bowler Yash Dayal has been roped in by Gujarat Titans for Rs 3 crore 20 lakh. His base price was 20 lakhs. He has also worked with Mumbai Indians three years ago.

In the IPL 2022 Mega Auction, Uttar Pradesh’s uncapped fast bowler Yash Dayal has been bought by Gujarat Titans for Rs 3.20 crore. His base price was Rs 20 lakh. RCB also tried hard to buy him. But do you know who is the bowler on whom Gujarat has spent more than 15 times?

Yash Dayal was born on 13 December 1997 in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh. He made his List A debut for Uttar Pradesh for 2018-19 and made his debut in 2018 in the Vijay Hazare Trophy. After this he played his first first class match in November of the same year. Then the next year he made his debut in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

Was present in the bio-bubble with India’s senior team

The 24-year-old Yash Dayal recently spent time with India’s senior team in a bio-bubble ahead of the ODI series against West Indies. But he was released for the home team after the announcement of Ranji Trophy by BCCI. At the same time, three years ago, he also spent time in the trials with Mumbai Indians.

Yash Dayal is that fast bowler who can consistently bowl at a speed of 140 or more. In the Vijay Hazare Trophy this year, he took 14 wickets at an economy of 3.77 and an average of 17.35. He has got the fruits of his performance and now he will be seen with Hardik Pandya’s team. In this team he will also get useful tips from Ashish Nehra.

IPL Mega Auction 2022 has seen the dominance of many young players. Apart from Yash Dayal, Vaibhav Arod has also been bought for more than 2 crores. At the same time, the franchises have reposed faith in the 4 players of the winning team of the Under-19 World Cup. Ishan Kishan was the most expensive player in this auction, who was bought by Mumbai Indians for 15.25 crores. After this Deepak Chahar joined Chennai for 14 crores and Shreyas Iyer with Kolkata for 12.25 crores.