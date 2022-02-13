IPL Auction: Father’s shoe shop was once closed due to financial constraints, now son sold for 2.6 crores; Sister plays for another country

On the first day of IPL Mega Auction 2022 i.e. 12 February 2022, the franchises showered money on the uncapped players. Abhinav Manohar Sadrangani’s name is also included in this list. Abhinav’s base price was Rs 20 lakh. He was bought by Gujarat Titans for 2.60 crores. Kolkata Knight Riders, Delhi Capitals had also placed bids on him.

Abhinav plays for Karnataka team. He is adept at scoring runs fast. Abhinav’s salary has reached in crores today. However, his road to reach here was not easy. Abhinav’s father had a shoe shop, but due to financial constraints, the father had to close the shop. Not only this, some other businesses had to be closed due to financial loss, but he always tried not to affect his son’s cricket career.

It is because of his father that Abhinav has reached this position in cricket today. His sister Sharanya is also a cricketer. She went to England after playing age group cricket for Karnataka. Now currently plays for the German national women’s cricket team. However, Abhinav decided to stay in the country. He continued to perform well in different age groups.

Today his hard work paid off. He has become part of a team for the first time in the Indian Premier League. November 16, 2021 proved to be the turning point of Abhinav Manohar Sadrangani’s career. Debuting for Karnataka, right-handed batsman Abhinav Manohar scored 70 runs in 49 balls with the help of two fours and six sixes against Saurashtra in the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 tournament.

Abhinav’s childhood coach Irfan Sait believes that innings changed the youngster’s life. Recalling the old days, Irfan told The Indian Express, ‘After that innings of Abhinav, I started getting calls from many IPL teams. He inquired about Abhinav. Asked about his batting video. Most of them had the same question that how is his body? How big a six can he hit? Is he a middle order batsman or a top order batsman?

Karnataka lost in the final of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. Shahrukh Khan of Tamil Nadu made his team the champion by hitting a six off the last ball. Shahrukh was bought by Punjab Kings in the auction on 12 February 2022 for 9 crores. In that tournament, Abhinav Manohar scored 162 runs in 4 innings at a strike rate of 150. His performance paid off when at least half a dozen franchises called him for selection trials.

Irfan is not surprised at all when Abhinav sells for 13 times the base price. “People who watch the Karnataka Premier League will tell you what a good batsman and fielder he is. This is a new franchise. I hope he gets a few matches to show his six hitting ability.

