IPL Auction: Lucknow and RCB Will Have To Buy At Least 14 players In Rs 16.15 crore, PBKS SRH Delhi Capitals Have 65.30 crore For 17 Players

49 seconds ago
IPL Auction 2022: At present, there are at least 8 players in the squad of Mumbai Indians. The number of players of Kolkata Knight Riders has also reached only 9.

A total of 97 players were bidding on the first day of the Indian Premier League (IPL) Mega Auction 2022 i.e. 12 February 2022. Of these, 74 players were sold, while 23 did not find a buyer. Of the 74 players sold, 20 are foreigners. After the first day’s auction, Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad have the highest number of players in the squad of 13-13.

The least 8 players are in the squad of Mumbai Indians. The number of players of Kolkata Knight Riders co-owned by Shahrukh Khan has also reached only nine. The squads of Punjab Kings, Rajasthan Royals, Royal Challengers Bangalore and Lucknow Super Giants co-owned by Preity Zinta have become 11-11 players. The total number of players of Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans, which made Hardik Pandya their captain, has reached 10-10.

According to the rules of IPL, each team should have at least 18 players. In such a situation, Mumbai Indians and KKR will have to buy at least 10 and 9 players respectively on the second day. However, Mumbai has 27.85 crores left for this. At the same time, only Rs 12.65 crore is left in KKR’s purse.

Virat Kohli’s RCB and KL Rahul’s Lucknow Supergiants may have to buy 7-7 players, but they are not left with much money. While RCB (Royal Challengers Bangalore) has Rs 9.25 crore remaining in its purse, Lucknow will have to meet its team’s quota in Rs 6.9 crore only. While Rs 9.25 crore is left in RCB’s purse, Lucknow will have to fulfill its team’s quota in Rs 6.9 crore only.

After the first day’s auction, the team that has the highest amount left in the purse is Punjab Kings. There are 28.65 crores in the purse of Punjab Kings. He has to buy at least 7 players now. Sunrisers Hyderabad, owned by Kavya Maran, also has Rs 20.15 crore in its purse. The Rishabh Pant-led Delhi Capitals has Rs 16.5 crore in its purse.

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Delhi Capitals will have to buy at least 5-5 players for the remaining amount, which doesn’t seem like a very difficult task. There is still a decent amount in the purse of Chennai Super Kings. He has Rs 29.45 crore. He has to buy at least 8 players. There are 12.15 crores in the purse of Rajasthan Royals. He also has to buy at least 7 more players.

Here see which team has how many players and how much amount is left

Team balance amount foreign players total players
Chennai Super Kings ₹20,45,00,000 2 10
Delhi Capitals ₹16,50,00,000 4 13
Gujarat Titans ₹18,85,00,000 4 10
Kolkata Knight Riders ₹12,65,00,000 3 9
Lucknow Super Giants ₹6,90,00,000 4 11
Mumbai Indians ₹27,85,00,000 2 8
Punjab Kings ₹28,65,00,000 2 11
Rajasthan Royals ₹12,15,00,000 3 11
Royal Challengers Bangalore ₹ 9,25,00,000 4 11
Sunrisers Hyderabad ₹20,15,00,000 2 13


