IPL Auction: Preity Zinta Punjab Kings Hold Heaviest Purse Delhi Capitals Have Least For IPL 2022 Mega Auction

IPL Auction: IPL 2022 public sale is to be held in Bengaluru on twelfth and thirteenth February. Preity Zinta will enter the public sale for her franchise Punjab Kings with the heaviest purse.

There’s now about 20 days left within the mega public sale of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022. Earlier than that, many info together with the stability, captain, administration of the groups are popping out. On this episode, an attention-grabbing info has come to the fore that during which workforce’s purse, how a lot cash is left for the gamers’ public sale. Preity Zinta appears to be the strongest on this case.

Preity Zinta’s franchise Punjab Kings at present has Rs 72 crores in her purse. On the identical time, this workforce has retained Mayank Agarwal and Arshdeep Singh. In such a state of affairs, this workforce should purchase not less than 16 and most 23 gamers. Allow us to inform you that IPL franchises have to incorporate a most of 25 and not less than 18 gamers of their workforce.

If we discuss in regards to the present quantity of purse, then Delhi Capitals is behind on this matter. This workforce now has solely Rs 47.5 crore left to purchase not less than 14 gamers. Delhi has launched many large gamers like its former captain Shreyas, Shikhar Dhawan, Kagiso Rabada and Ravichandran Ashwin. Whereas Prithvi Shaw, Rishabh Pant, Axar Patel and Enrique Norkia have been retained.

Which workforce has how a lot cash?

Punjab Kings – 72 Crore

Sunrisers Hyderabad – 68 crores

Rajasthan Royals – 62 crores

Lucknow – 60 crores

Royal Challengers Bangalore – 57 crores

Ahmedabad – 53 crores

Chennai Tremendous Kings – 48 crores

Mumbai Indians – 48 crores

Kolkata Knight Riders – 48 crores

Delhi Capitals – 47.5 crores

It’s price noting that earlier all of the groups had introduced their respective retained gamers. All of the groups had submitted their listing to the board by retaining not less than 2 and most 4 gamers. Let’s check out the present gamers of all of the groups one after the other.

CSK- Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni, Moeen Ali, Rituraj Gaikwad

Mumbai Indians – Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Kieron Pollard, Suryakumar Yadav

RCB – Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Mohammad Siraj

KKR – Andre Russell, Varun Chakravarthy, Sunil Narine, Venkatesh Iyer

Punjab Kings – Mayank Agarwal, Arshdeep Singh

Rajasthan Royals – Sanju Samson, Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal

Sunrisers Hyderabad – Kane Williamson, Abdul Samad, Umran Malik

Delhi Capitals – Prithvi Shaw, Rishabh Pant, Axar Patel, Enrique Norcia

Lucknow – KL Rahul, Marcus Stoinis, Ravi Bishnoi

Ahmedabad – Hardik Pandya, Rashid Khan, Shubman Gill

Everyone seems to be eagerly ready for the gamers’ mega public sale for IPL 2022. This time the names of many large gamers will likely be on the public sale desk. These bids will likely be held on twelfth and thirteenth February 2022 in Bengaluru. Now it must be seen which participant can woo which franchise.