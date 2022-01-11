IPL bowlers of New Zealand Trent Boult Tim Southee Kyle Jamieson wreaked havoc on Bangladesh took 10 wickets Mumbai Indians Rohit Sharma pacer creates history

Bangladesh defeated New Zealand by 8 wickets within the first Take a look at of the 2-match sequence. Nonetheless, now within the second check, his situation is dangerous. Within the second Take a look at, which started on 9 January 2022 on the Hagley Oval floor in Christchurch, New Zealand declared the innings at 521 for six in 128.5 overs within the first innings.

Additionally, on the finish of the second day’s play, Bangladesh’s first innings was bundled out for simply 126 runs. For Bangladesh, solely Yasir Ali (55 runs) and Nurul Hasan (41 runs) might contact the double determine. On this manner New Zealand took the lead of 395 runs. Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 bowlers Trent Boult, Tim Southee and Kyle Jamieson performed an necessary position on this poor situation of Bangladesh.

Trent Boult, who was half of Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians in IPL 2021, took 5 wickets for 43 runs. Together with this, he additionally accomplished his 300 wickets in Take a look at cricket. He grew to become the third bowler for New Zealand to take 300 or extra Take a look at wickets.

Richard Hadlee and Tim Southee are forward of Trent Boult. Richard Hadlee took 431 wickets throughout his profession. Tim Southee has 328 Take a look at wickets. Within the match towards Bangladesh, Saudi took 3 wickets for 28 runs. Kyle Jamieson took 2 wickets for 32 runs.

Earlier, New Zealand captain Tom Latham transformed his century right into a double century. On the identical time, Devon Conway accomplished his century on the primary ball of the second day. Latham was dismissed after scoring 252 runs. He hit 34 fours and a couple of sixes throughout his 373-ball innings.

Devon Conway scored 109 runs in 166 balls with the assistance of 12 fours and a six. Wicketkeeper Tom Blundell scored 57 not out. Latham declared the innings 5 ​​balls after Blundell’s half-century was accomplished.

Earlier, Lotham held many information in his title. Tom Latham has reached joint quantity two in phrases of scoring essentially the most innings of 250+ runs as a Take a look at opener. Virender Sehwag is at primary.

Virender Sehwan did this 4 instances throughout his profession. He’s adopted by Alastair Cook dinner, Chris Gayle, David Warner, Graeme Smith, Sanath Jayasuriya and Tom Latham. All of them have carried out this 2-2 instances.

Latham grew to become the fourth Kiwi captain to attain essentially the most runs in Checks. He broke Kane Williamson’s document. Williamson’s highest rating as Take a look at captain is 251 runs. Latham is preceded by Brendon McCullum (302 runs), Martin Crowe (299 runs) and Stephen Fleming (274 runs).

Tom Latham grew to become the seventh New Zealand batsman to attain essentially the most double centuries in Take a look at cricket. Earlier than them, Brendon McCullum and Kane Williamson 4-4, Stephen Fleming and Ross Taylor 3-3, whereas Matthew Sinclair and Glenn Turner have scored 2-2 double centuries. Nonetheless, he missed his 4-year-old document in phrases of scoring essentially the most runs for New Zealand as an opener.

