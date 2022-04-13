IPL: Captain Ravindra Jadeja dedicated 1st win to wife, Shivam Dubey dedicated 1st man of the match award to his father

In the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022, Chennai Super Kings achieved their first win on 12 April. This is also Ravindra Jadeja’s first win as captain in the IPL. He dedicated his first win as captain to wife Reeva. At the same time, Shivam Dubey, who played a key role in the victory of Chennai Super Kings, was selected as the Player of the Match for the first time in the IPL. He dedicated his first player of the match award to his father.

After the match, Ravindra Jadeja said, ‘This win is my first win as a captain. I want to dedicate this to my wife. This time we played well as a team. The batting unit did a good job. Robbie (Robin Uthappa) and Shivam batted well. The bowlers also did their job. Despite four consecutive losses, our boss and management didn’t let the pressure put on me.

Jadeja Said, ‘As a captain, I still take the opinion of the seniors. Mahi bhai is also here. I am still learning from them. I will try to get better after every match. We have a lot of experienced players in our dressing room. We don’t get upset quickly. We keep calm and defend ourselves.

Shivam Dubey scored an unbeaten 95 in the match against Royal Challengers Bangalore. This is the highest score by a Chennai player in a match between CSK and RCB. Earlier this record was in the name of Murali Vijay. Murali Vijay had scored only 95 runs against RCB in the IPL 2011 final, but he was out.

After receiving the player of the match award, Shivam Dubey said, ‘I am very happy to hear this record. I will dedicate my first IPL man of the match award to my dad. This award is for my father.

Want to dedicate my award to my father: Shivam Dube#TATAIPL #CSKvRCB @IamShivamDube pic.twitter.com/zKKZVenBlZ — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 12, 2022

Shivam Dubey also told IPL TV that he was quite nervous when he was on 94 and facing the last ball of the innings. Shivam said, I was really under a lot of stress. I was thinking what should I do. Then I told myself to just focus on the ball and try to hit a six.

“We were looking forward to the first win,” he said. I am glad that I was able to contribute. This time I am focusing more on my basics. I have spoken to seniors. Mahi bhai has also helped me. I wanted to time the ball well.

Shivam Said, ‘I wanted to maintain my balance. Yuvi Pa has always been a role model for left-handed batsmen. Many people tell me that I bat like him. I can bat at any number depending on the circumstances, whatever the captain and coach say.