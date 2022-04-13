IPL: captaincy and good strike rate is reverse, see stats of KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant, Sanju Samson, Hardik Pandya and Mayank Agarwal , Hardik Pandya and Mayank Agarwal figures

So far 22 matches have been played in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022. After so many matches, Rajasthan Royals, Kolkata Knight Riders, Lucknow Super Giants, Gujarat Titans, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings are at number 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6 and 7 respectively. Rajasthan Royals is commanded by Sanju Samson, KL Rahul of Lucknow Super Giants, Hardik Pandya of Gujarat Titans, Rishabh Pant of Delhi Capitals and Mayank Agarwal of Punjab Kings.

KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant, Sanju Samson, Hardik Pandya and Mayank Agarwal have had excellent performances as captains, but as batsmen they have not been able to impress much. It would not be wrong to say that his captaincy and strike rate have a figure of 36.

KL Rahul became the captain for the first time in IPL 2020. Then he took over the command of Punjab Kings. KL Rahul’s strike rates in IPL 2017, 2018, 2019 were 146.49, 158.41 and 135.39 respectively. After becoming the captain, his strike rate in IPL 2020 was reduced to 129.34. However, it improved in IPL 2021. In IPL 2021, KL Rahul scored 626 runs at a strike rate of 138.80, but then he could not even reach around 2017 and 2018.

Rishabh Pant took charge of a team for the first time in IPL 2021. Pant scored 419 runs in IPL 2021 at a strike rate of 128.52, whereas before that his strike rate used to be much higher. Rishabh Pant He scored 684 runs at a strike rate of 173.60 in IPL 2018 and 488 runs in 2019 at a strike rate of 162.67. IPL 2020 was not special for Pant. That season he could only score 343 runs in 14 matches, but even then his strike rate was 113.95.

Sanju Samson took charge of Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2021. That season he scored 484 runs at a strike rate of 136.72. Earlier, he scored 375 runs in IPL 2020 at a strike rate of 158.89, 342 at a strike rate of 148.69 in 2019 and 441 runs in 2018 at a strike rate of 137.81.

This is the first season of Mayank Agarwal as full time IPL captain. So far this season he has scored only 42 runs at a strike rate of 105.00. Earlier, he scored 424 runs in IPL 2021 at a strike rate of 140.44, 424 in 2020 at a strike rate of 156.45, 332 at a strike rate of 141.88 in 2019 and 120 in 2018 at a strike rate of 127.66.

Hardik Pandya This is his first season as captain in IPL. Hardik has played 96 matches in IPL so far. In this he has scored 1617 runs at a strike rate of 150.56. So far this season he has scored 141 runs at a strike rate of 122.61. Earlier he had scored 281, 402 and 260 runs in IPL 2020 at a strike rate of 178.98, 191.42 in 2019 and 133.33 in 2018 respectively. Last season his strike rate was just 113.39. That season he scored only 127 runs in 14 matches.