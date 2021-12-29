IPL Champion Teams Former Australian Cricketers Including Shane Warne Played For Mumbai Indians Rajasthan Royals Could Not Debut for Australia

There have been some Australian cricketers in the history of IPL who played for teams like Rajasthan Royals and Mumbai Indians but never made their T20 debut for their country. Shane Warne is also included in this list.

IPL (Indian Premier League) was started in India from 2008. Many foreign cricketers were seen in this league. In this, many young players from Australia to veterans made an important contribution. Many players were also part of champion teams. Out of which Shane Warne also made his team Rajasthan Royals the champion.

At the same time, do you know that there have been many players who played for champion teams in IPL but could never make their T20 debut for their country. Australia’s charismatic spinner Shane Warne’s name is also included in this list. There are 4 such Kangaroo cricketers including Warne who played IPL but never played T20 for their country.

Shane Warne

Shane Warne, the great spinner of Australia, never played a T20 International match for the Australian cricket team. He captained Rajasthan Royals in the first season of IPL in 2008. Under his captaincy, the team also became the champion in the first season. Warne played 55 matches in his IPL career and took 57 wickets at an economy of 7.27.

Dominic Thornley

Mumbai Indians is the most successful team in IPL history. Australian all-rounder Dominic Thornley also played for five-time champions Mumbai in the first season. He played 6 matches for Mumbai Indians. Where 39 runs came off his bat and he took 3 wickets in the bowling.

Dominic played his last match against Deccan Chargers in Hyderabad. This was his first and last season. He was a part of Sydney Sixers in Big Bash League. At the same time, he could never make an international debut for his country Australia.

lee karsdalein

Apart from Shane Warne, there was another Australian cricketer who played for former champion Rajasthan Royals. Australian all-rounder Lee Carsdalene made his debut for Royals in 2009 against Mumbai Indians. He played his last match against Deccan Chargers.

In 2009, he played five matches and scored only 81 runs and during this he took one wicket. It also proved to be Karsdalene’s last season. He has never been able to debut for Australia in any format.

Rob Quinney

Another Australian cricketer is included in this list. Rob Quinney was seen playing for Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2009. The left-handed batsman played seven IPL matches. In which he scored 103 runs with the help of strike rate of 100.98. During this, he has also scored a half-century.

He could never play white ball cricket for Australia. Although Rob has played two Test matches for Australia in 2012. In this he could score only 9 runs. After that he could not play in IPL again.