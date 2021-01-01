IPL coach Brendon McCullum: There was a time when we were in a bad situation due to fear, said KKR coach McCullum

Brendon McCullum, head coach of the Kolkata Knight Riders, said the situation had worsened due to fears when the Corona epidemic broke out in India in the first phase of the IPL. KKR spinner Varun Chakraborty and pacer Sandeep Warrior first tested positive for corona during the IPL in May, which was later postponed.

KKR did not do well in the first half and are seventh but McCullum expects the team to do better when the league resumes in the UAE on September 1.



He wrote on KKR’s website, ‘We will do well in the second phase. We want to boost each other’s morale and do a great job for the next four to five weeks. Last time in the first phase of the season I think we were very scared.

At that time, a second wave of corona erupted in India in which many lives were lost. McCullum, 39, who made a successful debut in the IPL as a player with KKR, is now the coach and hopes his team will come back from a poor performance.

On his coaching style, he said, “When I left India, everyone knew me as a coach and now they also know how I want the team to perform.”