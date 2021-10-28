IPL: Cricket and crypto: Polygon-based IPL fan tokens soon!



NEW DELHI: Apart from two new franchises in the next edition of the Indian Premier League (), global cricket fans are likely to be also rewarded with official fan tokens.

“IPL fan tokens are on the cards, and are likely to be powered by Polygon,” a source said on condition of anonymity. An official announcement is likely to be made by December, said another source.

Polygon (erstwhile known as MATIC) is an Indian blockchain scalability platform aimed to create a multi-chain ecosystem of Ethereum compatible blockchains. It has lower fees, better user experience and lower cost per transaction per cent (TPS).







Sandeep Nailwal, COO and one the four co-founders of Polygon, has also hinted at such a development. “Polygon will have some interesting announcements going public soon with respect to Indian sports,” he said.

However, this is not a new trend in the cricket ecosystem. Earlier this year, three IPL franchises — Punjab Kings, Royal Challengers Bangalore and Kolkata Knight Riders — joined hands with Socios to launch a token platform in order to engage fans.

Socios is a monetisation platform backed by cryptocurrency unicorn Chilliz. Socios counts European football giants FC Barcelona, Juventus, Paris Saint-Germain and Atletico de Madrid, among others, as its members.

Sharat Chandra, a blockchain & emerging tech evangelist, said “fan tokens” would be embraced by sports of all hues. “Lionel Messi’s recent contract with Paris Saint-Germain was allegedly paid partially in the club’s fan tokens. This compensation model can be emulated by IPL franchises in player auctions,” he added.

Even Bollywood stars such as Amitabh Bachchan and Salman Khan are entering the crypto space by launching their non-fungible tokens (NFTs) for their fans and crypto enthusiasts.

The IPL-based fan tokens will be fungible, and not an NFT. Users can purchase these tokens just like any other fungible token such as Bitcoin, Matic or Ethereum. “Once the fans have these tokens, there could be a lot of possibilities around how they can utilise the utility built around these tokens,” said Nailwal.

According to experts, the possibilities for fan engagement are endless and are immortalised on the blockchain concerned. These tokens may give fans a chance to vote or take decisions on matters related to their teams and help resolve governance issues. Owning such a token might yield exclusive benefits to users — such as discounts over merchandise, invitation to special events, free tickets for games and more — they said.

The more tokens fans hold, the higher the access and engagement with the team, which would widen the fanbase, said Ishan Arora, Partner at Tykhe Block Ventures. Football clubs have used this way to build their fan bases, particularly in Asia. “This will add to a more digital, secure, transparent and real fan experience. It will also bring in HNI interest,” he added. This potential makes the situation rosy for the IPL.

According to US-based financial consultancy Duff & Phelps, IPL is the most valuable sporting tournament in India, with a brand value of more than Rs 45,800 crore.

The launch of fan tokens is likely to make the IPL a global phenomenon, adding more to its popularity and brand value. “It will allow teams to rope in fans from other geographies and better engage with the brands and the teams,” Nailwal said.

For the primary supply of these tokens, the teams can either airdrop them for free and then create liquidity pools or fans can buy such tokens from the team on a bonding curve. The tokens could be bought on centralised exchanges, for secondary dealings, once they are listed. However, the requirements of getting tokens listed on CEXs are high.

Echoing views on these lines, Nailwal and Chandra said the success of fan “tokenomics” would also benefit sporting leagues such as Indian Hockey League, Pro Kabaddi League, Indian Super League and others.

