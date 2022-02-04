IPL Cricketers Manvinder Bisla To Paul Valthaty Star Performers Got Invisible Today

There have been many such players in the history of the Indian Premier League (IPL) who created panic in one season each but after that they became anonymous. Today we will talk about such players who completely disappeared after shining in the IPL. There are also two players in this list who made their team champions with their excellent performance.

IPL has always been a platform to bring forth new talent. Many players make a place in India’s international team through this league, while many players disappear completely from here. Let us know one by one about all such players:-

Swapnil Asnodkar

The contribution of Swapnil Asnodkar, who opened the innings with Graeme Smith for Rajasthan Royals in the first edition of IPL, was instrumental in making the team champions. He scored 311 runs in 9 innings of this season at an average of 35. But after this season, he did not perform much in the next seasons and he was out of the team.

Asnodkar last played against Punjab Kings (then Kings XI Punjab) in 2011. He has played 20 matches in IPL. During this, he has scored 423 runs at a strike rate of 124.78 and an average of 21.15. He has two half-centuries to his name and his highest score is 60 runs. Today Swapnil is living a life of oblivion in the world of cricket.

Manvinder Bisla

Manvinder Bisla, who scored 89 runs for Kolkata Knight Riders in the final of IPL 2012 and played a vital role in making Shah Rukh Khan’s team champions that year. After this, RCB included him in their team in 2015, but he did not leave any significant impact in this tournament. Bisla has scored 798 runs in 39 matches in his entire IPL career. During this, four half-centuries have also come out with his bat.

Paul Walthie

No one knows where Preity Zinta’s batsman Paul Walthie is today, who became famous for his fast batting in IPL 2011. But in the fourth edition of IPL, he made such a splash for Punjab that everyone knew his name. In 2011 itself, he caught everyone’s attention by playing a brilliant unbeaten innings of 120 runs in 63 balls against CSK.

The same expectations were from him in the next season as well but in the next season he could not make a mark and he was dropped from the team. He played his last IPL match in the year 2013. In this match too, he scored only 6 runs. Paul Valthaty scored 505 runs in 23 matches in his IPL career. Apart from this, he also took 7 wickets.

Rahul Sharma

Rahul Sharma performed brilliantly while playing for Pune Warriors in the 2011 IPL. Right-arm spinner Rahul Sharma made headlines in the IPL by taking the wicket of former India batsman Sachin Tendulkar. He took 13 wickets in IPL 2011. Due to his excellent performance, he also got a place in Team India.

Rahul Sharma has taken 40 wickets in 44 matches in his IPL career. But in the year 2012, his career graph continued to fall for allegedly taking drugs. He has also played four ODIs and two T20 matches for Team India. He has 6 ODI wickets and 3 T20 wickets in his name. He last played for India in July 2012 and last played in IPL in May 2014.

Kamran Khan

In IPL 2009, Shane Warne’s Rajasthan Royals bowler Kamran Khan made a lot of headlines with his totally different action. In this season he played 9 matches and took 9 wickets. His career was also in danger after his bowling action was questioned. He was also out of the team after playing a few matches in IPL 2011.