IPL Dates 2021: CA issues no-objection letter to Australian players to play in IPL 2021: Good news from Australia after England, paves way for cricketers to play in IPL
There is good news for the Indian Premier League starting in the UAE. Cricket Australia (CA) has issued a no-objection letter to the country’s top players to play in the IPL ahead of the T20 World Cup.
According to a report published in Cricket.au.com, the CA has cleared the way for players to play in the IPL starting next month, which was postponed in May due to rising cases of Covid-19 in India.
The remaining 36 matches of the IPL will be played in the UAE within 27 days from September 19 to October 15 and will end two days before the start of the T20 World Cup.
According to the report, the planned T20 tri-series against Afghanistan and the West Indies could again be proposed as practice matches for the T20 World Cup.
The CA issued a no-objection letter to the players after the Afghanistan Cricket Board confirmed that it had postponed the three-match ODI series between the two countries. The series was to be held in India before the T20 World Cup.
The T20 tri-series with the West Indies would also have been an important part of the three-team World Cup preparations and Afghanistan board officials are trying to find its host.
Players such as David Warner, Glenn Maxwell, Steve Smith, Marcus Stoinis, Joy Richardson, Ken Richardson and Daniel Sam, who played in the early stages of this year’s IPL, are now expected to return to the lucrative T20 league.
