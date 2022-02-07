IPL Franchises eyes on these star players of under 19 World Cup in Upcoming Mega Auction

IPL 2022 Auction, U-19 World Cup Best Performers: Many players including Yash Dhul, Raj Bawa, Devald Brevis performed brilliantly in the Under-19 World Cup. These players can get the result of this in the upcoming IPL 2022 mega auction.

Under-19 cricket has always been a great platform for young players to find a place in the Indian team. In the last few years, young Under-19 cricketers have also made a splash in the Indian Premier League (IPL). There are many names including Ishan Kishan, Prithvi Shaw, Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Priyam Garg, Kamlesh Nagarkoti who have proved themselves in the last two-three IPL editions.

Many of these players not only made a place in the IPL teams after the Under-19, but also got an entry in the Indian International team here. Many such players also appeared this time who made the Indian team the Under-19 champion for the fifth time. Apart from India, there is also one of the most talked foreign names in this list, who are being called as Junior or Baby de Villiers these days.

Let us take a look at all such star players of U-19 one by one who created history in this year’s World Cup and now franchises can bet on them in IPL as well:-

Raj Bawa

Raj Angad Bawa was adjudged player of the match in the World Cup final. He scored 252 runs in 6 matches in this tournament and also took a total of 9 wickets with a 5 wicket haul (5 wickets in an innings). He is included in the list of 590 players for IPL 2022 mega auction. His base price is 20 lakhs.

He can prove to be a good option for any franchise as an all-rounder. In this World Cup, he played the biggest innings of 162 runs against Uganda. Apart from this, he also showed the way to the pavilion to five players of England in the final match. He also contributed 35 runs with the bat in the title match.

Yash Dhul

Captain Yash Dhul, who won India the Under-19 World Cup under his captaincy, played 4 matches in this tournament and scored a total of 229 runs with a century and a half-century. He also equaled Virat Kohli and Unmukt Chand after scoring a century in the semi-final against Australia. Although he could not do wonders with the bat in the final match, he did well in the captaincy.

Like Ishan Kishan, Prithvi Shaw and Priyam Garg, Yash Dhul can also get a big chance in the IPL. His base price is 20 lakhs. Shaw had made India champion in the Under-19 World Cup 2018. At the same time, India was runner up in 2016 under the captaincy of Kishan and in 2020 under the captaincy of Priyam Garg. Shaw has been retained by Delhi Capitals this year.

Vicky Ostwal

Vicky Ostwal was the best bowler for India in the Under-19 World Cup 2022 with 12 wickets in 6 matches. He also took 5 wickets for 28 runs against South Africa. He may play the role of a mystery spinner in the upcoming IPL. His base price is Rs 20 lakh. Franchisees can bet on him.

dewald brevis

South Africa’s young batsman Dewald Brevis, who was named Player of the Tournament in the Under-19 World Cup 2022, is being compared to the legendary AB de Villiers. He scored 506 runs in 6 matches in the tournament. This is the highest score in the history of the tournament. Earlier in 2003-04, Shikhar Dhawan had scored 505 runs. Brevis’ name is included in the list of 590 players for the IPL auction. His base price is also Rs 20 lakh.

These names are such that the players did something special in the Under-19 World Cup 2022. But apart from these, there are many other players who have impressed. An IPL franchise official had also informed that, these young players are the future of the country. He has placed himself on a base price of 20 lakhs. These players can also sell 10-20 times more expensive than their base price in the auction to be held in Bengaluru on February 12 and 13.