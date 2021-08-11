IPL: KKR opener shubman gill posted Instagram reel of his new haircut, got trolled by fans

Indian Test team opener Shubman Gill is out of the team these days due to injury. Meanwhile, Gill has changed his hairstyle before the Indian Premier League (IPL). Sharing his new look, the Indian opener has also shared a video on Instagram. After which people are trolling him.

Gill, who plays for Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL, has bleached his hair which he has shown to the fans through an Instagram reel. Gill has cut his hair short and dyed it brown. Sharing this, he has written in the caption – Switch it up. This video is becoming increasingly viral on social media and fans are commenting on her new look.

Many celebrities have also commented on her new hair. Many people including Roadies fame Rannvijay Singh, cricketer Krunal Pandya, singer Jassi Gill, KKR have praised him for liking his video.

Seeing this look of his, a user has advised him to stay away from Hardik Pandya. The user wrote, “Brother what did you get done. The first one was fine. You stay away from little Hardik Pandya. He will make you like himself.” Another user wrote, “It looks like a totally Tiktok star, very bad look.”

Apart from Gill, a few days ago former Indian captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni has also changed his look. Recently, pictures of her new look went viral on social media, which fans are very fond of. In the pictures that surfaced, Mahi is seen in a never-seen-before avatar.





