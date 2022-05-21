IPL: KL Rahul became 3rd Indian to score 500+ runs in 5 seasons, Quinton de Kock broke AB de Villiers and Adam Gilchrist records Adam Gilchrist’s Records



Within the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022, Lucknow Tremendous Giants received an exhilarating 2 run win in opposition to Kolkata Knight Riders on 18 Could. That is the bottom margin win for a staff that has scored 200+ scores whereas batting first in the historical past of IPL. Nevertheless, in this match, Lucknow Tremendous Giants (LSG) captain KL Rahul and his fellow opener and wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock made many massive records.

KL Rahul has develop into the third Indian to score 500 or extra runs in 5 seasons in the IPL. Earlier than KL Rahul, Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan have accomplished this feat in their identify. Nevertheless, KL Rahul’s achievement is a bit particular as he has accomplished so for the fifth time in simply 9 IPL seasons. On the identical time, Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan have been ready to do that after taking part in 15-15 IPL seasons. By the best way, the document of scoring 500 or extra runs in the IPL is in the identify of Australian opener David Warner. David Warner has achieved this feat six instances whereas taking part in 13 seasons of IPL.

Quinton de Kock scored an unbeaten 140 in opposition to KKR. He reached quantity three in phrases of creating the very best score in IPL. He broke AB de Villiers’ document. AB de Villiers’ highest score in IPL was 133 not out. On this case, Chris Gayle (175 runs, in opposition to Pune Warriors) and Brendon McCullum (158 runs, in opposition to Royal Challengers Bangalore) are at quantity two.

De Kock hit 10 sixes in the match in opposition to KKR. With this, he accomplished his century of sixes in the IPL. He’s the fifth wicketkeeper to hit 100+ sixes in IPL. Earlier than him, MS Dhoni (223 sixes), Dinesh Karthik (126 sixes), Rishabh Pant (122 sixes), KL Rahul (109 sixes) have achieved this feat.

De Kock is the third wicketkeeper to hit 10 sixes in an IPL innings. Earlier than him, Adam Gilchrist and Sanju Samson have accomplished this feat in their identify. De Kock is the primary abroad wicketkeeper to hit 100+ sixes in IPL. He broke Adam Gilchrist’s document. Gilchrist had hit 92 sixes in IPL as a wicketkeeper.

Within the match in opposition to Kolkata Knight Riders, Lucknow Tremendous Giants opener Quinton De Kock remained unbeaten on 140 off 70 balls. KL Rahul He performed an unbeaten innings of 68 runs in 51 balls. Each shared an unbeaten 210-run partnership for the primary wicket. De Kock accomplished his century in 59 balls. That is De Kock’s second century in the IPL.

quinton deacock He scored his maiden century in opposition to Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the 2016 season. This 210-run partnership between KL Rahul and Quinton de Kock is the very best partnership for any wicket in opposition to KKR. Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers maintain the document for the most important partnership in IPL. Each had a partnership of 229 runs.



