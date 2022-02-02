IPL Media Rights BCCI Expecting Massive Deal Worth Rupees 45000 crore Sony Sports Star Sports Are In Race

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is hoping for a big media rights deal before the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2022). Several other networks, including Sony Sports Network, global giant Disney Star Network, Reliance-Viacom18, and Amazon, are in the fray for the media rights of the IPL.

The BCCI will sell the television and digital broadcast rights of the IPL for four years (between 2023 and 2027) through an e-auction to be held in the last week of March. Tenders (ITT) for this can be invited before February 10. The e-auction will be conducted within 45 days from the date of issue of ITT.

Reports suggest that BCCI could earn up to almost three times the amount earned for the 2018-2022 cycle. In the year 2018, Star India bought media rights for over Rs 16,347 crore. Prior to Star India, Sony Pictures Networks held the media rights (for Rs 8,200 crore) for a decade.

In the year 2018, when Star India took over the media rights, its amount almost doubled. Now the BCCI expects this amount to triple for the 2023-27 season. Reports say that this amount could range from Rs 40,000 to Rs 45,000 crore.

A top BCCI functionary was quoted as saying by Inside Sport on 2 February 2022 that Indian cricket is poised to make a bumper profit from the sale of IPL media rights. Don’t be surprised if this amount ranges from Rs 40,000 to Rs 45,000 crore.

Walt Disney India and Star India President K. “Sports business is an investment mode for us and we will not shy away from investing heavily,” Madhavan said. We are excited about the renewal of all rights, including the IPL.

It is reported that during the mega auction for IPL 2022 to be held in Bengaluru from February 12 to 13, BCCI may issue the tender for IPL Media Rights. Disney Star Network has said that they are willing to bid for the rights for next season.