ipl mega auction 2022 ishan kishan became the second most expensive indian bought by mumbai indians for 15 25 crores

IPL 2022 Auction: On the first day of the Indian Premier League (IPL) Mega Auction 2022, the franchisees looted money. The ten franchises spent a total of Rs 3,88,10,00,000 (Rs 3.88 billion). On the first day, 10 players were sold for an amount of 10 crores or more. In this 7 players were Indian. Out of these, 5 Indian players (Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur and Harshal Patel) spent 63 crores on Indian Premier League teams.

Ishan Kishan was bought by Mumbai Indians for Rs 15.25 crore. Ishaan was earlier also a part of Mumbai Indians. Deepak Chahar was bought by Chennai Super Kings for Rs 14 crore. Deepak Chahar was also a part of Chennai Super Kings earlier. Shreyas Iyer was bought by Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), co-owned by Shah Rukh Khan and Juhi Chawla, for Rs 12.25 crore.

Shreyas Iyer was earlier part of Delhi Capitals. Shardul Thakur was bought by Dilki Capitals for Rs 10.75 crore. Shardul Thakur was a part of Chennai Super Kings from 2018 to 2021. Harshal Patel was bought by Royal Challengers Bangalore for Rs 10.75 crore. Harshal Patel was also a part of Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) last season. Let’s take a look at the performance of these players.

Ishan Kishan: Ishan Kishan has played 61 matches in IPL so far. In this he has scored 1452 runs at an average of 28.47 and strike rate of 136.33. Ishan has not yet made his Test debut for India, but has played 3 One Day Internationals and 5 T20 Internationals. He has 88 runs in ODIs at an average of 29.33 and 113 runs at an average of 28.25.

Shreyas Iyer: Shreyas Iyer has played 87 matches in IPL so far. In this he has scored 2375 runs at an average of 31.66 and strike rate of 123.95. Shreyas has played 2 Tests, 26 One Day Internationals and 32 T20 Internationals for India so far. He has 20 runs in Tests at 50.50, 947 in ODIs at 41.17 and 580 runs at 27.61.

Shardul Thakur: Shardul Thakur has played 61 matches in IPL so far. In this, he has taken 67 wickets at an average of 27.86. He didn’t get many chances in batting. Due to this, he has 53 runs in his account at a strike rate of just 112.76. Shardul has played 7 Tests, 19 One Day Internationals and 24 T20 Internationals for India so far. In this he has taken 26, 25 and 31 wickets respectively. He has also scored 249 runs at an average of 22.63 in Tests, 205 at an average of 34.16 in ODIs and 69 runs in T20 Internationals at an average of 23.00.

Deepak Chahar: Deepak Chahar has played 63 matches in IPL so far. In this, he has taken 59 wickets at an average of 29.18. In batting, he has scored 79 runs at an average of 11.28 and strike rate of 1368.53. Deepak Chahar has played 7 One Day Internationals and 17 T20 Internationals for India so far. In this he has taken 10 and 23 wickets respectively. He has also scored 179 runs in ODIs at an average of 59.66 and 69 in T20 Internationals.

Harshal Patel: Harshal Patel has played 63 matches in IPL so far. In this, he has taken 78 wickets at an average of 23.17. He didn’t get many chances in batting. Due to this, he has only 187 runs in his account, which he has scored at a strike rate of 134.53. Harshal Patel has played 2 matches for India so far in T20 only. In this he has taken 4 wickets at an average of 12.75. He has also scored 11 runs in an innings.