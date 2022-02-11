Sports

IPL Mega Auction 2022 Shahrukh Khan Can Become Most Expensive Uncapped Indian Player Yuzvendra Chahal And Deepak Chahar Can Also Get Good Bids

2022-02-11
IPL Mega Auction 2022 Shahrukh Khan Can Become Most Expensive Uncapped Indian Player Yuzvendra Chahal And Deepak Chahar Can Also Get Good Bids
IPL Mega Auction 2022 Shahrukh Khan Can Become Most Expensive Uncapped Indian Player Yuzvendra Chahal And Deepak Chahar Can Also Get Good Bids

IPL Mega Auction 2022 Shahrukh Khan Can Become Most Expensive Uncapped Indian Player Yuzvendra Chahal And Deepak Chahar Can Also Get Good Bids

IPL Mega Auction 2022 Shahrukh Khan Can Become Most Expensive Uncapped Indian Player Yuzvendra Chahal And Deepak Chahar Can Also Get Good Bids

IPL Auction 2022, Most Expensive Players Prediction: Shahrukh Khan may be the most expensive uncapped Indian cricketer in IPL 2022 Mega Auction. Also Yuzvendra Chahal can get big bids in spin and Deepak Chahar in fast bowling.

1 IPL Auction 2022, Most Expensive Players Prediction: Shahrukh Khan may be the most expensive uncapped Indian cricketer in IPL 2022 Mega Auction. Also Yuzvendra Chahal can get big bids in spin and Deepak Chahar in fast bowling.
2 A look at the performance of Shahrukh, Chahal and Chahar
3 In which base price are these three players?

All eyes will be on Shahrukh Khan, who made Tamil Nadu champion by hitting a six off the last ball of the final match of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021, on the IPL 2022 (IPL 2022) Mega Auction. Shahrukh, who showed a great game this season, was retained by Punjab Kings for the 2021 season at a price of more than 5 crores.

On the other hand, if we talk about bowling, there can be a competition in the franchises about Deepak Chahar to impress with excellent bowling for Chennai Super Kings. Chahar has also shown his talent in the batting in the last few days, after which the teams can definitely make a big bid to have this Indian player with them.

A look at the performance of Shahrukh, Chahal and Chahar

Also, franchises can bet big on Yuzvendra Chahal, who took many wickets for Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). Chahal is a wicket taker bowler and in his IPL career so far he has played 114 matches and has taken 139 wickets. Chahal was not retained by RCB this time.

Looking at the IPL performance of Deepak Chahar, he has taken 59 wickets in 63 matches. Apart from CSK, he has also been a part of Rajasthan Royals and Rising Pune Supergiants but he got fame only after joining Dhoni’s team. Shahrukh Khan made his debut in IPL 2021 and played many useful innings for Punjab Kings. He has scored 153 runs in 11 IPL matches.

Former India cricketer Akash Chopra also wrote in a post on social media that, Deepak Chahar could be the most expensive Indian bowler in the upcoming auction. Also Yuzvendra Chahal can be the most expensive spin bowler. Chopra also wrote that, Shahrukh Khan may be the most expensive uncapped Indian. Uncapped players are those who have never played an international match.

In which base price are these three players?

Yuzvendra Chahal and Deepak Chahar are part of India’s T20 and ODI teams. This player is also seen playing in the current West Indies series. The base price of both these players is Rs 2 crore. At the same time, Shahrukh Khan is waiting for his debut for Bharat. His base price for the upcoming auction is Rs 40 lakh.

The mega auction for the 15th edition of IPL will be held on February 12 and 13 in Bengaluru. All the teams have retained 3-4 players before this. In this auction, more than 1200 players had registered, out of which 519 players have been selected. Out of these, about 217 players will be sold in the auction over two days. Of these, 48 players are around whose base price is Rs 2 crore.

