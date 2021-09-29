IPL Most Successful Teams – IPL Records: Which IPL team has won the most matches

IPL’s Most Successful Teams: A total of 13 teams have participated in IPL till date but there are few teams which perform well in every season. We tell you 5 such teams which have won the most matches in IPL.

New Delhi. A total of 13 teams have participated in the 13 seasons of IPL till date, out of which only 6 teams have been successful in winning this title. A team needs to perform consistently to win, only then can a title do its job. There are only a few teams in IPL that have performed well in every season.

1. Mumbai Indians

The most successful team of IPL has been Mumbai Indians. MI has won 122 matches out of a total of 211 matches played so far. Whereas they have faced defeat in only 85 matches. This is the reason why MI has won the IPL title the most times. They are the team to win this trophy 5 times. MI has a winning average of 58.76%.

2. Chennai Super Kings

Dhoni’s team CSK comes second in terms of most wins. CSK has been the most consistent team in the IPL. That’s why CSK has won IPL 3 times so far. This team has won 112 matches out of 187 and lost 73 matches. CSK’s winning average is even better than MI which is 60.48%.

3. Kolkata Knight Riders

Kolkata Knight Riders comes at number three. KKR have won 101 matches in their 200 matches played. KKR has also won the IPL title twice. KKR have a winning average of 51.5%. Kolkata Knight Riders have lost 95 matches in IPL.

4. Royal Challengers Bangalore

RCB may not have won any title but they are fourth in terms of winning matches. Royal Challengers Bangalore have won 94 matches out of 204 matches played so far and lost 103 matches. RCB have made it to the playoffs many times but they have not been able to win the trophy so far.

5. Delhi Capitals

Delhi Capitals comes at number five in terms of winning the most matches. In 203 matches, this team has won 90 matches. At the same time, it has faced defeat in 107. By the way, this team has not been able to achieve the title even once. At the same time, its winning average is 45.77%.