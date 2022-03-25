IPL: MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli, Harshal Patel, Adam Gilchrist’s These IPL records that may never be broken, Watch Full List bowler

Sports

Every season of the Indian Premier League (IPL), many new records are created and many old records are broken. People say that records are made to be broken, but some records are better not to be broken. IPL also has some similar records. It also includes the records of Virat Kohli, Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Chris Gayle and Adam Gilchrist. Here we will talk about some such records of IPL, which are unbroken till now and which are not likely to be broken in future also. Let’s start with the former captain of the Indian cricket team, Virat Kohli.

Virat Kohli is arguably the best batsman in the world. He has many records to his name. Some of them may prove to be unbreakable, while others may be broken in the future. Virat’s record of 4 centuries in a season of IPL will come in the unbreakable category. If someone breaks it, it will be quite unprecedented. Scoring a century in a season is a difficult task.

Kohli scored 973 runs in 16 matches in 2016 at an average of 81.08 and a strike rate of 152.03. In addition to 4 centuries, that season, he had also scored 7 fifties. This is the record for most runs in any single season of IPL. It also seems impossible to break.

MS Dhoni relinquished the IPL captaincy on 24 March 2022. However, he also set a captaincy record in the IPL before leaving the position. He is the only captain to captain in 9 finals of IPL.

Let us tell you that under the leadership of Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Chennai Super Kings played IPL finals in the years 2008, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2015, 2018, 2019 and 2021. Out of this, Chennai Super Kings became the champion in the years 2010, 2011, 2018 and 2021.

Harshal Patel won the Purple Cap in IPL 2021. Harshal Patel has been bought by Royal Challengers Bangalore in IPL 2022 Mega Auction for Rs 10.75 crore. Harshal was also a part of RCB in IPL 2021. He took 32 wickets in 15 matches that season at an average of 14.34 and economy of 8.15.

Harshal Patel is the first IPL bowler to keep the purple cap with him from the beginning of the tournament till the end. Harshal Patel This record also seems impossible to break. Harshal has played 63 matches in IPL so far. In this, he has taken 78 wickets at an average of 23.17 and economy of 8.58.

If we talk about the best bowler of IPL, then the first name in this list will come of a wicketkeeper. Don’t be surprised, statistics testify that former Australia wicket-keeper batsman Adam Gilchrist is the only bowler in the IPL who has taken a wicket without conceding a single run.

To be honest, these figures of Adam Gilchrist cannot be improved upon. Gilchrist’s bowling average and economy both in IPL is 0.00. His dot ball percentage is 100, while his strike-rate is 1.00. If you are wondering how this is possible, it is quite simple.

Adam Gilchrist He has bowled only one ball in his IPL career. He took a wicket in that. This incident is from the match between Mumbai Indians and Kings XI Punjab in IPL 2013. Then Gilchrist was the captain of Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings).

Mumbai Indians needed 51 runs in the last over to win with one wicket left to fall. Then Gilchrist decided to bowl. Harbhajan Singh was on strike. He tried to make a shot, but the ball went straight into the hands of Gurkeerat Singh Mann. Gili then also danced in Gangnam Style.


