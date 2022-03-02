IPL Punjab Kings changed most captains, apart from MS Dhoni Suresh Raina also captain of Chennai Super Kings; View full list

Indian Premier League Captain’s List: Delhi Capitals (formerly Delhi Daredevils) is at number two in terms of changing captains. He has changed 12 captains so far. Rishabh Pant is the 12th captain of Delhi Capitals.

Here is the list of captains of IPL teams

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 is to begin from March 26. Except for the Royal Challengers Bangalore, the captains of all the teams have been fixed. Recently Punjab Kings appointed Mayank Agarwal as their captain. Mayank Agarwal is the 13th captain of Punjab Kings.

The matches of IPL 2022 are to be played from 26 March to 29 May. Can you guess which IPL franchise has used the most number of captains? Let us know here that how many players have been made captain by which franchise so far.

In this case, Punjab Kings (formerly Kings XI Punjab), co-owned by Preity Zinta, is at number one. At the same time, Delhi Capitals (formerly Delhi Daredevils) is at number two. Delhi Capitals is commanded by Rishabh Pant. Rishabh Pant is the 12th captain of Delhi.

At the same time, Chennai Super Kings has changed the least captain. MS Dhoni has been leading the Chennai Super Kings from the very beginning. However, in Dhoni’s absence, Suresh Raina, popularly known as all-rounder and Mr. IPL, has also taken charge of Chennai Super Kings. Suresh Raina has also been the captain of Gujarat Lions in IPL.

Chennai Super Kings: Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Suresh Raina.

Kolkata Knight Riders: Gautam Gambhir, Dinesh Karthik, Sourav Ganguly, Brendon McCullum, Eoin Morgan and Shreyas Iyer.

Mumbai Indians: Sachin Tendulkar, Harbhajan Singh, Kieron Pollard, Ricky Ponting, Shaun Pollock and Rohit Sharma.

Rajasthan Royals: Shane Warne, Rahul Dravid, Steve Smith, Ajinkya Rahane, Shane Watson and Sanju Samson.

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Rahul Dravid, Anil Kumble, Shane Watson, Daniel Vettori, Kevin Pietersen and Virat Kohli.

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Kumar Sangakkara, Cameron White, Darren Sammy, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, David Warner and Kane Williamson.

Delhi Capitals: Virender Sehwag, Gautam Gambhir, David Warner, Karun Nair, Dinesh Karthik, Mahela Jayawardene, Zaheer Khan, Kevin Pietersen, JP Duminy, James Redfern Hopes, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant.

Punjab Kings: Adam Gilchrist, Virender Sehwag, Kumar Sangakkara, Yuvraj Singh, George John Bailey, Mahela Jayawardene, David Hussey, Murali Vijay, David Miller, Glenn Maxwell, Ravichandran Ashwin, KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal.