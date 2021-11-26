IPL Retention Kaviya Maran Sunrisers Hyderabad can play big bet on Rashid Khan Shah Rukh Khan also on Preity Zinta Punjab Kings radar MS Dhoni CSK

90-90 crores will be in the purse of all the 10 teams. Out of this, deduction will be applicable based on the number of retentions. 42 crore will be deducted from the fund in case of four retentions.

90-90 crores will be in the purse of all the 10 teams. Out of this, deduction will be applicable based on the number of retentions. 42 crore will be deducted from the fund in case of four retentions.

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 will be held in India itself. 10 teams will participate in the 15th season of the tournament. There has to be a mega auction for this. With the retention of the players, its preparations have started.

The erstwhile eight franchises will have to submit the list of all retained players to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) by November 30. On the other hand, the two teams from Lucknow and Ahmedabad that will be involved this time can pick players from the player pool between December 1 and 25.

Sunrisers Hyderabad: It has been said in the news of Cricbuzz that the team of Kavya Maran i.e. Sunrisers Hyderabad will retain Kane Williamson. She will also keep him as her captain. Afghanistan’s Rashid Khan could be the second retention. However, according to reports, negotiations are going on between the team management and Rashid Khan. Now how profitable it will prove to be, only time will tell.

Punjab Kings: It has also been said in the news that Punjab Kings, co-owned by Preity Zinta, may retain some uncapped players like Ravi Bishnoi and Arshdeep Singh. Shahrukh Khan is also on her radar. Shahrukh Khan recently made headlines by hitting a six off the last ball in the final of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. With the help of his six, Tamil Nadu was able to win the tournament trophy for the second time in a row.

Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler is set to be retained by Rajasthan Royals. The RR (Rajasthan Royals) team management may also retain Yashasvi Jaiswal. Sanju Samson, Jofra Archer and Ben Stokes are also present as the favorites of the franchise.

Kolkata Knight Riders: The Indian Express had said in its report that Kolkata Knight Riders have retained Sunil Narine and Andre Russell. Now a Cricbuzz report states that mystery spinner Varun Chakraborty and star opener Shubman Gill are also included in his retention list.

Mumbai Indians: Apart from Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah and Ishan Kishan can be retained. However, the five-time champion is also looking at Kieron Pollard as a retention material.

Delhi Capitals: It is said that apart from Rishabh Pant, Prithvi Shaw, Axar Patel and Enrique Nortje/Kagiso Rabada are also on his retention list. The big debate in their camp is about Avesh Khan, who has done well. He hasn’t got the blue cap yet. In such a situation, he can be retained for a maximum of Rs 4 crore.

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Apart from Virat Kohli, there could be Devdutt Paddal, Yuzvendra Chahal/Mohammed Siraj and Glenn Maxwell in the retention list. The thing to think about for him is who will be the captain of the team. KL Rahul is unlikely to be available in the auction. RCB needs a quality player to succeed Kohli.

Chennai Super Kings: Apart from Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Ravindra Jadeja and Rituraj Gaikwad are likely to be retained. She can retain one foreign player from Moeen Ali, Sam Curran and Faf du Plessis.

CSK will retain Dhoni for the next three seasons and Raina will be out, KL Rahul will get the command of this team- report

What are the retention rules

The former 8 teams will get a chance to retain a maximum of 4 players (not more than three Indians and not more than two foreigners). Thereafter, the two new teams will be able to select a maximum of three players (not more than two Indians and not more than one foreigner) before the mega auction.

how much will be the salary cap

90-90 crores will be in the purse of all the 10 teams. Out of this, deduction will be applicable based on the number of retentions. 42 crore will be deducted from the fund in case of four retentions. 33 crores in case of three retentions, Rs 24 crores in case of two retentions and Rs 14 crores only if a team retains only one player.

If a team keeps four players, then the cost of the first player will be 16 crores, the second player 12 crores, the third eight crores and the fourth player will be worth six crores. In this way Rs 42 crore will be deducted. The franchise will enter the auction with Rs 48 crore.

On keeping three players, this amount will be 15 crores, 11 crores and seven crores respectively from the first to the third player. At the same time, 14 and 10 crore rupees will be deducted for keeping two players.

If a player is retained who has not played international cricket, then only Rs 4 crore will be deducted. However, if a franchisee pays a player/s in excess of the suggested slab, then the difference is deductible from the purse of the franchisee.