IPL Shardul Thakur sent up in batting order why Dhoni told reason. Why was Shardul Thakur sent up the batting order? Dhoni told this big reason

Dubai/Ranchi: Chennai Super Kings captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni said after entering the Indian Premier League final with a four-wicket win here on Sunday that he knew the first qualifier match would be difficult given the Delhi Capitals’ bowling attack.

Dhoni again played the role of finisher and in the end scored an unbeaten 18 off six balls with one six and three fours to ensure victory with two balls to spare. Before him, Rituraj Gaikwad (70) and Robin Uthappa (63) shared a 110-run partnership for the second wicket after playing half-centuries.

‘The match was not easy for us’

Dhoni (Mahendra Singh Dhoni) said after the match, ‘My innings was important. Delhi Capitals bowling attack is good. He took full advantage of the conditions so we knew this match was not going to be easy for us. Opener Prithvi Shaw (60 runs) and captain Rishabh Pant (51 not out) scored half-centuries as Delhi Capitals scored 172 for five after being invited to bat.

‘Tactics is bad if you think too much’

Regarding his innings, Dhoni said, ‘I have not played very good innings in the tournament but I wanted to play by looking at the ball. I was batting well in the nets. But was not thinking much because if you think too much while batting then you spoil your strategy. ‘

‘Anyone can bat at number three’

On the decision to send Shardul Thakur up the batting order, he said, ‘Shardul Thakur has batted well in the recent times, so he was sent up. Regarding Uthappa, Dhoni said, ‘Robin always enjoys batting above. Moeen Ali has been brilliant at number three. But we have created such conditions for them that anyone can bat at number three as per the requirement. ‘

Dhoni said about Rituraj Gaikwad, ‘When Rituraj and I talk, it is very simple. I want to know what he is thinking. It’s good to see that he has improved a lot. He is the kind of player who wants to bat for the full 20 overs. ‘

‘We made a great comeback’

“Last season we didn’t qualify for the play-offs for the first time but we made a great comeback this season,” he said. Delhi Capitals captain Rishabh Pant said after the close defeat, ‘Definitely it was a very disappointing defeat and I have no words to describe this (decision in the last over) disappointment. I felt that Tom Curran bowled well in this match, so it would be right to give him the last over. We had put up a good score. We will try our best to rectify our mistakes in the next match so that we can reach the final. ‘

‘Batting became easier because of Robin’

‘Player of the match’ Gaikwad said, ‘I try to stay calm at the crease. Every match is new so we have to start from the beginning. Powerplay was very important, the ball was coming on the wicket with a slight stop. Robin batted really well. Playing in front of him also made batting easier for me. ‘

