IPL Six cricketers Salary increased more than 10 times in a year MS Dhoni opener Ruturaj Gaikwad Shahrukh Khan all-rounder Venkatesh Iyer gained 2900 3900 Percent

The 8 franchises of the tournament have retained 27 players for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022. It has 8 overseas and 4 uncapped Indian players. The special thing is that the salary of some veteran cricketers has reduced in retention, while some players have benefited from 1100% to 3900%. The players who have benefited include MS Dhoni’s opener and Shah Rukh Khan’s all-rounder.

Let’s start with Punjab Kings co-owned by Bollywood actress Preity Zinta. Punjab Kings retained two players Mayank Agarwal and Arshdeep Singh. Mayank Agarwal was bought by Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings) for one crore rupees in the auction for the year 2018. Mayank played for Punjab Kings till IPL 2021 on this salary. However, now the franchise has increased his salary to Rs 12 crore.

Meaning his salary increased by 1100 percent. Arshdeep Singh was bought by the franchise in the 2019 auction for just Rs 20 lakh. Arshdeep played for the team on the same salary till 2021 season. Now his salary has become 4 crores. They have made a profit of 1900 per cent.

Apart from Kane Williamson, Sunrisers Hyderabad retained two uncapped Indian players Abdul Samad and Umran Malik for 4-4 crores. Samad has been identified as an explosive batsman. Sunrisers Hyderabad bought Abdul Samad for Rs 20 lakh in the auction held for IPL 2020. He played on the same salary in IPL 2021 as well. Now his salary has also increased by 1900 percent. Samad has a strike rate of 146.05.

Sunrisers Hyderabad bought Umran for his base price of 20 lakhs for IPL 2021. His salary has also increased by 19 times. Umran is popularly known as Kashmir Express. Umran stunned everyone with his speed. He has become the fastest bowler to bowl in IPL. He bowled the ball at a speed of 152.95 kmph.

Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s opener Rituraj Gaikwad was bought by Chennai Super Kings in the 2019 auction for his base price of Rs 20 lakh. He continued to play for Chennai Super Kings on the same salary till IPL 2021. Now the franchise has retained Rs 6 crore. His salary has increased by 2900 percent.

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), a franchise co-owned by Shah Rukh Khan, has retained Venkatesh Iyer for Rs 8 crore. Venkatesh made his international debut in November 2021 in a T20 match against New Zealand. KKR retained Venkatesh for Rs 20 lakh in the auction for the 2021 season. In this way they have made a profit of 3900%.