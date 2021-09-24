IPL Slow Over Rate Rules: All You Need To Know About Slow Over Rate In IPL: What Is Slow Over Rate In IPL And Its Penalty

Kolkata Knight Riders and captain Eoin Morgan have been fined for slow over rate. Morgan was fined Rs 2.4 million for failing to complete 20 overs on time in the match against Mumbai Indians in Abu Dhabi on Thursday, while the rest of the players in the playing XI were also fined.Morgan is now in danger of being banned for one match. If the Kolkata team fails to complete 20 overs in the allotted time once again this season, Morgan will not only be fined Rs 30 lakh but will also be banned for one match.

Kolkata Knight Riders recorded a stunning victory over Mumbai Indians in Abu Dhabi on Thursday. Kolkata skipper Morgan decided to bowl first and held Mumbai to 155 for six. After that, his batsmen put on an impressive performance and won by 7 wickets on the basis of half-centuries by Venkatesh Iyer and Rahul Tripathi.

The Kolkata team has been fined for not completing 20 overs in the allotted time at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium on Thursday, the IPL said in a statement.

This was the second time this season that Morgan could not complete 20 overs in the allotted time. The captain was fined Rs 24 lakh as per the IPL code of conduct. Earlier, Kolkata Knight Riders could not complete 20 overs in the allotted time against Chennai Super Kings on April 21. Morgan was later fined Rs 12 lakh.

The remaining members of the playing XI will be fined Rs 6 lakh or 25 per cent of their match fee, whichever is less.

There were complaints from viewers and broadcasters

There were constant questions in the IPL that the match was late. The spectators complained about it and the broadcaster also objected to the match ending late. For this reason, the start time of the match was changed to 30 minutes earlier. Matches that were supposed to start at 8pm started at 7.30pm. Also, the match of the day, which was supposed to start at 4 pm, was also decided to start at 3.30 pm. Due to full compliance with the rules, the IPL Governing Council made strict rules. It provided for severe punishment.

What are the rules and penalties of slow over rate in IPL

As a rule, 20 overs must be completed within 90 minutes. Under the previous rule, the 20th over was supposed to start within 90 minutes. That is, accordingly, the extra rate per hour in the IPL should now be 14.11. These 90 minutes also include two tactical breaks of 2.30 minutes. That’s a total of 85 minutes of play. However, this does not exclude disruption of the game due to injury to the player, ball going off the field or any other reason.

So can Morgan be banned?

According to IPL Rule 4.2.4, if the team fails to complete 20 overs more than twice and each time in the allotted time, the captain will be fined Rs 30 lakh and banned for the next series match. This means that if he does it again after a one-match ban, he will once again be banned for one match.

So, as per 4.2.5, the remaining players of the team will be fined Rs 12 lakh or 50 per cent of the match fee, whichever is less.

If you leave the captaincy

Even if he leaves the captaincy to avoid punishment, there will be no ban on the ban already issued and the captain will remain banned. Unless the BCCI is informed of the change of captaincy in writing.

