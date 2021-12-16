IPL Team Delhi Capitals Net Bowler India Born Nivethan Radhakrishnan Selected in Australian Squad For U-9 World Cup Can bowl with both hands Watch Video

Australia Announce ICC U-19 World Cup 2022 Squad: Tamil Nadu-born Nivethan Radhakrishnan has been included in the Australian team. Apart from Tamil Nadu Premier League in India, he has also been a net bowler for Delhi Capitals in IPL 2021.

Australia Announce ICC U-19 World Cup 2022 Squad: Tamil Nadu-born Nivethan Radhakrishnan has been included in the Australian team. Apart from Tamil Nadu Premier League in India, he has also been a net bowler for Delhi Capitals in IPL 2021.

The Under-19 Cricket World Cup will be organized by the ICC in the West Indies in January 2022. Many such young players will be seen in this tournament who will lead their respective teams at the senior level in the coming times. One of them is the name of Australian player of Indian origin Nivethan Radhakrishnan.

Nivethan has found a place in the 15-man squad selected by Australia. He is an all rounder player. In this season too, he showed a great game for Tasmania, scoring a total of 622 runs with his bat. Apart from this, he also played a five-match series against Pakistan for Australia’s Under-16 team in 2019. Where he took 8 wickets apart from scoring 172 runs.

Bowling with both hands

Talking about the specialty of Nivethan Radhakrishnan, he is a good all-rounder as well as a mystery spinner. He also specializes in throwing left arm spin along with right arm off spin. He has also been the net bowler of Delhi Capitals in IPL 2021. During this, he learned a lot from Australian legend Ricky Ponting and Steve Smith.

Nivethan was born in Tamil Nadu. After this he has also played for Swaraj CC in Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) First Division, the prestigious T20 league of Tamil Nadu. At the same time, he has also been included in the squad of TNPL twice at the senior level. After this, his family shifted from Tamil Nadu to Sydney in 2013.

Nivethan Radhakrishnan is ambidextrous, he bowls spin with both arms! , He’s been called up for Australia’s U19s for the first time. Remember the name!pic.twitter.com/NhAoRckOCJ — Cricket Mate ? (@CricketMate_) December 14, 2021

The Australian franchise posted on Twitter congratulating Nivethan, who was part of the Tasmania Tigers. In this post, while informing about the inclusion of Nivethan Radhakrishnan in the Australian squad, he has also been congratulated.

The squad of Australia Under-19 World Cup 2022 is as follows:-

Harkirat Bajwa, Aiden Cahill, Cooper Connolly, Joshua Garner, Isaac Higgins, Cambell Kelaway, Corey Miller, Jack Nisbet, Nivethan Radhakrishnan, William Salzmann, Lachlan Shaw, Jackson Seinfeld, Tobias Snell, Tom Whitney, Teague Willey.