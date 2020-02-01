IPL Winners List from 2008 to 2021: ipl winners list all season with captain | Full List of All IPL Winners …

IPL, Indian Premier League was a concept by the Indian Government after the landmark victory of India in 2007 in Maiden ICC WT20. IPL has completely changed the dynamic of cricket around the world. It has brought a spirit and innovation of changes in such a way that it makes the game more competitive and more interesting than ever before, with the competitiveness in IPL, it has forced all the other countries and made the country’s citizens to force and start/make their own T20 Premier leagues.

IPL is a platform for players to showcase and set their skillsets in the ground at their highest level possible. The participating teams try to bring out their best into the game and win that particular years’ title and the trophy, each year. It brings out a great sense of pride and confidence in the players to be a part of the league and beings champions’.

The IPL came into the existence in the year 2008 along with 8 franchises. Since 2008, the IPL has attracted some of the biggest and strong cricketers from all over the globe. The T20 league has turned out to be the most-watched and enjoyed league’ around the world. Along with this, the league has turned out to be a huge and enormous money-spinner for the BCCI. One of the most winning teams is Mumbai Indians’ in the T20 series, they have won the title 5 times and are two times the runner-ups or defending champions. There are many more teams about whom we will talk.

Under this article, we will discuss and know about the IPL winner list, the teams who have won the titles in which year, and how many times, we will talk about the seasons on IPL along with the teams’ captains and much more. So now let’s start with the most interesting topic article!

IPL winners list from 2008 to 2019

IPL winners list from 2008 to 2020

Well as mentioned, IPL was started back in 2008 and till now it has been a crazy and fun journey to look forward for. Here’s a table with the list of IPL winners’ from 2008 to 2020 for all the crazy cricket fans out there, lets’ check it out:

IPL winners list all

IPL 2008: Rajasthan Royals – They were the first official winners of IPL season one. A player named Shane Warne was leading the team with all confidence, well-balanced, and experienced players like Shane Watson. The team has an amazing batsman, Yusuf Pathan with a combination of a powerful bowler like Sohail Tanvir.

IPL 2009: Deccan Chargers – The seasons’ second winner of the Indian Premier League were the Deccan Chargers which was led by Adam Gilchrist. Deccan chargers had a great victory with amazing team players like Herschelle Gibs, Andrew Symonds, and Rohit Sharma to win the IPL Season 2. Adam was the second-highest run-scorer, total runs scored were 495 runs in just 16 matches.

IPL 2010: Chennai Super Kings – The IPL season 3’s victory was celebrated in an amazing way by the caption M.S.Dhoni and his team players such as Suresh Raina, Mathew Hayden, Muralitharan as a spinner and obviously, Skipper M.S.Dhoni. Suresh Raina was actually the backbone of Chennai Super Kings. They won the season against Mumbai Indians. Also, IPL 2011 was won by Chennai Super kings only against RCB. Won again in 2018 again Sunrise Hyderabad with 8 wickets.

IPL 2012: Kolkata Knight Riders – There was the winner of IPL 5th season and defeated the defending champions in the final. KKR chased a score of 190 runs but with the help of Manvinder Bisla with 89 runs, they snatched and won the 5th IPL Season. Suresh Raina also scored 73 runs. Also, the IPL 2014 season was won by KKR and Robin Uthappa won the Orange cap under that tournament.

IPL 2013: Mumbai Indians – The team has always been very famous and happening in the IPL seasons. The first 2012 season won was after defending Chennai Super Kings. Players like Lasith Malinga, Kieron Pollard, and M.Johnson were a part of this team. Again in 2015, Mumbai Indians won the season against Chennai Super Kings again. In 2017, won again the title for the season against Rising Pune Supergiants, and Again in 2019 and 2020, won against Chennai super kings and Delhi Capitals. Mumbai Indians have won the title many times.

IPL 2016: Sunrise Hyderabad – In 2016, the team won against Royal Challengers Bangalore. The team was led by David Warner throughout the season. But, Virat Kohli and AB De Villiers had a great partnership. Kohli scored four centuries and seven half-centuries throughout the season.

ipl winners list all season with captain

Name No. of Titles Team Year Rohit Sharma 5 Mumbai Indians 2013,2015,2017,2019,2020 Mahendra Singh Dhoni 3 Chennai Super Kings 2010,2011,2018 Gautam Gambhir 2 Kolkata Knight Riders 2012,2014 Shane Warne 1 Rajasthan Royals 2008 Adam Gilchrist 1 Deccan Chargers 2009 David Warner 1 Sunrisers Hyderabad 2016

As we can see in the above table, Rohit Sharma is the most successful captain in the seasons of IPL. Mumbai Indian’s have won 5 IPL titles since 2008, which is the highest of all.

IPL winners year wise

Its’ been 13 years since IPL has started and only 6 IPL captains have been awarded till now with the opportunity to lift up the great and gem-up trophy of IPL. Below is the IPL Winning captains’ list, the player who have won the victory along with their amazing team players.

Year Winners Captain of the Winning Team 2021 TBA – 2020 Mumbai Indians Rohit Sharma 2019 Mumbai Indians Rohit Sharma 2018 Chennai Super Kings Mahendra Singh Dhoni 2017 Mumbai Indians Rohit Sharma 2016 Sunrisers Hyderabad David Warner 2015 Mumbai Indians Rohit Sharma 2014 Kolkata Knight Riders Gautam Gambhir 2013 Mumbai Indians Rohit Sharma 2012 Kolkata Knight Riders Gautam Gambhir 2011 Chennai Super Kings Mahendra Singh Dhoni 2010 Chennai Super Kings Mahendra Singh Dhoni 2009 Deccan Chargers Adam Gilchrist 2008 Rajasthan Royals Shane Warne

